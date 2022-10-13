ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holden special town meeting voters approve projects

HOLDEN – There were only three articles on the special town meeting warrant, but voters turned out in force. The Oct. 17 meeting drew 518 voters, who passed all three articles. The article that essentially ratified plans to do road improvements along Shrewsbury Street was passed after explanations, and...
