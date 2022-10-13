(Radio Iowa) – A man died and three juveniles were seriously hurt following a car crash early Monday morning near Northwest Community College in Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates that just before 6:30 Monday morning, the teenage driver of a car crossed the center line of Highway 18 west of Sheldon and hit a semi head on. All four occupants of the car were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency crews. A passenger in the back seat, 44-year-old Samuel Garcia-Ruiz of Worthington, Minnesota, was killed. The 17 year old male who was driving has life-threatening injuries according to the State Patrol and two 17 year old females who were passengers were seriously injured. All three teenagers are hospitalized in Sheldon.

