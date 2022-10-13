Read full article on original website
Work release escape reported from NW Iowa RTF
(Sioux City) – Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections, Monday afternoon, said a man convicted of 2nd Degree Robbery and other crimes in Woodbury County, failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Sunday, as required. 21-year-old Nevitt Joseph Taylor is a Native American male....
5 injured, 1 person died in 3 separate Iowa accidents, Saturday
(Statewide) – One person died, five others were injured, during three separate accidents Saturday, in Iowa. According to the State Patrol, the crashes occurred in Ida, Muscatine and Jackson Counties. The first crash happened in Ida Grove at around 12:07-p.m., Saturday. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos LX driven...
Three juveniles badly hurt, man killed in wreck near Northwest Community College
(Radio Iowa) – A man died and three juveniles were seriously hurt following a car crash early Monday morning near Northwest Community College in Sheldon. The Iowa State Patrol’s accident report indicates that just before 6:30 Monday morning, the teenage driver of a car crossed the center line of Highway 18 west of Sheldon and hit a semi head on. All four occupants of the car were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be freed by emergency crews. A passenger in the back seat, 44-year-old Samuel Garcia-Ruiz of Worthington, Minnesota, was killed. The 17 year old male who was driving has life-threatening injuries according to the State Patrol and two 17 year old females who were passengers were seriously injured. All three teenagers are hospitalized in Sheldon.
