Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
fox32chicago.com
Another cold, windy day in Chicago before big warmup this weekend
CHICAGO - It will be another cold and windy day Tuesday. Monday's high was 43 degrees, and Tuesday will only be a couple degrees warmer. Skies will remain mostly cloudy — especially in counties near the lake. If you go more west, you will see more sun. There will...
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland weather: Unseasonably cold temps, snow showers likely
CHICAGO - The weather bureau has put out a Winter Weather Advisory for Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana. There is concern for a narrow, but impressive band of accumulating snow late Monday afternoon and Monday night. Unseasonably cold conditions will prevail Monday, along with gusty northwest winds. There will...
fox32chicago.com
Here's where Chicagoans are headed for the holidays
CHICAGO - New data shows where Chicago airports are sending the most passengers this holiday season. According to the Chicago Department of Aviation, many people are headed to LaGuardia Airport in New York City. That's followed by Denver, Los Angeles, Orlando and Atlanta. Chicago's two main airports are O'Hare International...
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
fox32chicago.com
Downtown Aurora is commemorating the Day Of The Dead in a special way.
It's a downtown-wide three week celebration as Aurora transforms into "Sugar Skull City" through early November. Over 40 businesses are participating. The festivities include a scavenger hunt, restaurant specials and a DIY sugar skulls and papel picado. Tim McGill checked out the fun for Good Day Chicago.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago makes list of most haunted cities in the US
CHICAGO - Have you ever had any spooky experiences in Chicago?. A list by 'Travel and Leisure" ranks Chicago number two on its list of the most haunted cities in America. H.H. Holmes, the country's first serial killer, murdered dozens of women in his "Murder Castle," in the Englewood neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
National show to spotlight missing Bradley sisters from Chicago
CHICAGO - It has been 21 years and three months since the Bradley sisters went missing, and there's been no sign of them since. This week, producers of a national true-crime show are hoping that changes. "This is just another opportunity, we hope, to reach the right person who has...
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds of dancers compete for ballet scholarships in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Hundreds of dancers from the Chicago area competed for scholarships to ballet schools and companies on Saturday and Sunday. The "Youth America Grand Prix" was held at the Dominican University Performing Arts Center in River Forest, and at the Joffrey Ballet Tower in Chicago's Loop. The organization said...
fox32chicago.com
Chicagoland Girl Scouts receive record donation: 'gave us goosebumps'
CHICAGO - The Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana have received their largest donation ever. "It gave us goosebumps, all of us we're so excited," said Nancy Wright, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Chicago and Northwest Indiana. On Tuesday, philanthropist Mackenzie Scott announced a $4.2 million donation...
fox32chicago.com
Preckwinkle announces return of ambulance runs at Chicago's Provident Hospital
CHICAGO - Provident Hospital in Chicago will resume ambulance runs this week. Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle made the announcement Tuesday morning. The hospital stopped taking ambulances 11 years ago because of budget cuts. Since then, patients have been re-directed to other hospitals nearby. Cook County Health Officials says...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, shot multiple times on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood. Around 1 p.m., police say a 16-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 4100 block of West Madison Street when shots were fired. The teenage victim was struck by gunfire multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Another victim forced into vehicle, robbed in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO - On Monday, Chicago police issued a warning about abductions and robberies taking place in Wrigleyville. Now, police say a fourth person was forced into a vehicle and driven to an ATM to withdraw money. The alarming crimes happened near Wrigley Field over the weekend. Four people were robbed...
fox32chicago.com
Three men shot in drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three men were shot in a drive-by in Chicago's Austin neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said the victims were standing on West Monroe near Cicero just before 6 p.m. when someone in a car opened fire. They victims – 30, 32, and 36 – were all shot in...
fox32chicago.com
Man murdered on sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was murdered on a sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim, 20, was shot on South Peoria near 69th around 4:10 p.m. He was shot in the back and pronounced dead at the hospital. Detectives are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
3 suspects wanted for robbing Chicago store, threatening manager with gun
CHICAGO - Three suspects are wanted by police after robbing a South Side store of several items, including liquor, and threatening the manager Monday night. At about 8:54 p.m., three males entered a store in the 6000 block of South Cottage Grove and began to shoplift several items — including several bottles of liquor, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Traffic alert: Vehicle crashes into guard rail along DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - SkyFOX was over the scene of a crash on northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Lawrence Tuesday morning. The right two lanes were blocked at 6:30 a.m. It was a single vehicle crash, and it appeared the vehicle hit a guard rail, and then landed in the grass.
fox32chicago.com
Schaumburg, Gurnee, Oak Brook crime: 10 arrested for shopping mall robberies
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A new Illinois task force is cracking down on retail robberies at suburban shopping malls. On Tuesday, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced recent arrests at several high-profile malls. One bust occurred at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Tiffany Kindred, 42, of New York, and Shaneka Monroe, 27, of...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A young man was hospitalized after being shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the victim was on a sidewalk along West Adams near South Keeler around 12:40 p.m. when he was shot. He was wounded in the left hip and right leg. He was...
fox32chicago.com
Buses, trains still ghosting commuters in Chicago
CHICAGO - It’s been two months since CTA President Dorval Carter Jr., speaking to the City Club of Chicago, vowed to fix the reliability issues plaguing one of the nation’s largest transit systems. But the problem continues to fester, forcing commuters to miss appointments, arrive late to work...
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 19, struck multiple times in North Austin double shooting
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday afternoon in North Austin on the South Side. Around 12:44 p.m., the pair were walking in the 1600 block of North Lotus Avenue when someone approached them in a vehicle and fired shots, Chicago police said.
