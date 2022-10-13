Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Opinion: Sherlock in New Hartford: The case of the missing camp
Once upon a time, a thousand years ago (or so it seems to this 85-year-old author), I went to a YMCA boys’ camp in New Hartford. There were several unusual things about my two weeks on a hillside above the Farmington River. The strangest thing of all, however, was my surprise discovery that no one in New Hartford today seems to know where Camp House-in-the-Fields was located. In fact, I can’t find anyone who remembers the camp at all.
Nicholas Brutcher played football at Bristol Central with Aaron Hernandez and another accused killer
BRISTOL — Nicholas Brutcher, the heavily armed man who police said fired more than 80 rounds at officers in a deadly ambush last week, became the third accused killer from a Bristol Central High School football team that played together in the mid-2000s. Brutcher, 35, played at the same...
Darien man, 'beloved' Westport teacher, killed in I-95 crash in Old Lyme, police say
OLD LYME — A Darien man who was a "beloved" teacher in Westport was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Saturday night, according to state police. Matthew Weber, resident state trooper in Old Lyme, said in a report that the crash occurred between exits 70 and 71 around 7:25 p.m.
Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue
MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
Trick or Trot event aids battle against homelessness in Milford
MILFORD — While statewide statistics show a decline in homelessness over the past decade, Jennifer Paradis says the struggle to aid those with food and housing insecurity remains significant. Paradis says that is where Beth El Center, where she has long been executive director, comes in. “What we are...
Editorial: Making sense of the senseless in Bristol
As of this writing, there’s little understanding why a Bristol man opened fire on responding police officers late Wednesday, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. All we know is that this is a tragedy of immense proportions, the likes of which Connecticut hasn’t seen in years.
Opinion: Artificial intelligence and its impact on health care
From our GPS to our smart TVs, smart locks, video doorbell surveillance systems, and the social media platforms we consistently follow and scroll through, artificial intelligence, or AI, has become an integral part of our daily lives. AI is the science of using technology to automate tasks traditionally performed by humans. It is transforming our homes and has a significant impact on our industry.
