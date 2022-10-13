Once upon a time, a thousand years ago (or so it seems to this 85-year-old author), I went to a YMCA boys’ camp in New Hartford. There were several unusual things about my two weeks on a hillside above the Farmington River. The strangest thing of all, however, was my surprise discovery that no one in New Hartford today seems to know where Camp House-in-the-Fields was located. In fact, I can’t find anyone who remembers the camp at all.

NEW HARTFORD, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO