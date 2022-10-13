ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Sherlock in New Hartford: The case of the missing camp

Once upon a time, a thousand years ago (or so it seems to this 85-year-old author), I went to a YMCA boys’ camp in New Hartford. There were several unusual things about my two weeks on a hillside above the Farmington River. The strangest thing of all, however, was my surprise discovery that no one in New Hartford today seems to know where Camp House-in-the-Fields was located. In fact, I can’t find anyone who remembers the camp at all.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford Christmas tree sale tradition will continue

MILFORD — Mark Bernard's decision last year to step away from selling Christmas trees left a void among Milford's tree shoppers. The Christmas tree sales at the Sundae House on New Haven Avenue had become part of the annual holiday tradition for many families, to the extent that some regulars reached out to Bernard's family to see if they would be keeping the Christmas tradition going.
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Trick or Trot event aids battle against homelessness in Milford

MILFORD — While statewide statistics show a decline in homelessness over the past decade, Jennifer Paradis says the struggle to aid those with food and housing insecurity remains significant. Paradis says that is where Beth El Center, where she has long been executive director, comes in. “What we are...
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Editorial: Making sense of the senseless in Bristol

As of this writing, there’s little understanding why a Bristol man opened fire on responding police officers late Wednesday, killing two of them and seriously wounding a third. All we know is that this is a tragedy of immense proportions, the likes of which Connecticut hasn’t seen in years.
BRISTOL, CT
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Artificial intelligence and its impact on health care

From our GPS to our smart TVs, smart locks, video doorbell surveillance systems, and the social media platforms we consistently follow and scroll through, artificial intelligence, or AI, has become an integral part of our daily lives. AI is the science of using technology to automate tasks traditionally performed by humans. It is transforming our homes and has a significant impact on our industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy