ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Joining NATO ‘Guaranteed’ to Start World War III, Russian Official Says

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0vqf_0iXB20FV00
Getty

The war in Ukraine is “guaranteed” to escalate into World War III if Kyiv is allowed to join NATO, a Russian Security Council official said Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise announcement that he had made a fast-track bid for membership into the military alliance just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed almost a fifth of Ukrainian territory on Sept. 30. All of NATO’s 30 members would have to approve Ukraine’s bid, making full membership of the defense group a long way off. “Kyiv is well aware that such a step would mean a guaranteed escalation to World War III,” Russia's state-run TASS news agency quoted Alexander Venediktov, deputy secretary of the Security Council, as saying. The loyal Putin ally added: “The suicidal nature of such a step is understood by NATO members themselves.”

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Panic as Russia Drags Another Neighbor to the Brink of War

Russia is sending as many as 9,000 servicemen and hundreds of armored vehicles to Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said Monday. According to the ministry, Belarusian forces are set to conduct live fire exercises and anti-aircraft guided missile launches with the Russians. It is the latest sign that Belarus, which...
TheDailyBeast

There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
TheDailyBeast

‘You Can’t Force Love’: Russian Diplomats Told to Kiss the West Goodbye

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that there is no need to maintain a diplomatic presence in western countries, in the latest sign that Russia may be toying with the idea of completely severing diplomatic ties with western countries as its war in Ukraine nears the nine month mark.“There is neither point nor desire to maintain the previous presence in Western states. Our people work there in conditions that can hardly be called human,” Lavrov said, according to TASS. “Problems are being created constantly for them; they face threats of physical assaults.”Lavrov, speaking to a group of graduates admitted...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Russians in Revolt as Deadly Plane Crash Proves Their Army Is ‘Weak’

Three children were among the 15 people killed in their own homes late Monday when Russia’s ’roided up war machine resulted in a military plane incinerating a residential building in the Krasnodar region. Russian officials say those affected by the catastrophe should focus on positive thinking, and head back to work Tuesday in “a good mood.”The questionable advice comes as ordinary Russians, perhaps for the first time since Moscow launched its full-scale war against Ukraine on Feb. 23, are finally able to see the gaping cracks starting to show in the Kremlin’s tired narrative that Russian citizens are under threat...
TheDailyBeast

At Least 15 Former U.S. Generals and Admirals Are Now Working for Saudi Arabia

A lengthy Washington Post investigation has found that since 2015, at least 500 retired United States military members, including generals and admirals, have accepted plum jobs for foreign countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other nations known for abuses of human rights and political repression. Mostly working as civilian contractors, some of them are being paid seven figures to help these countries strengthen their militaries. Since 2016, according to the Post, 15 retired U.S. generals and admirals have turned to working for Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry. American intelligence agencies believe the country’s leader Mohammed bin Salman ordered the 2018 death of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Among the other paid American advisers in Saudi Arabia are former Marine General James L. Jones, who was a national security adviser to President Barack Obama, and former Army General Keith Alexander, a former National Security Agency leader for Obama and George W. Bush.Read it at The Washington Post
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Is an Antisemite and Republicans Are Totally Cool With It

Donald Trump is an antisemite.He regularly employs antisemitic tropes, essentializes Jews as a monolithic group, and entertains base stereotypes of Jews. He suggests that Jews are—or at least should be—more loyal to Israel than the United States. And yet, his defenders insist he can’t truly be antisemitic because his son-in-law is Jewish and his daughter converted to Judaism. Plus, he supports Israel.Trump himself has said he is “the least antisemitic person that you’ve ever seen in your entire life.” But that, like most of the words that come out of Trump’s mouth—is a lie.For American Jews, Trump’s anti-Jewish utterances are...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

At Least 4 Dead After Russian Military Jet Crashes Into Its Own Citizens

At least four people have died and almost two dozen are injured after a Russian military jet crashed into an apartment complex in Yeysk, a city in the southwestern region of Russia.Footage from the crash—which happened due to engine failure, according to Reuters—shows a multi-story apartment building engulfed in flames, with sirens blaring as firefighters and ambulances rushed to the scene of the crash.Russian state media reported that the jet, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, was on its way back from a “training flight” at a military base when it crashed into the courtyard of the apartment complex.The plane crew ejected...
TheDailyBeast

Ex-RAF Pilots Lured to Train Chinese Military, U.K. Says

China has recruited as many as 30 former fighter and helicopter pilots from Britain to pass on their knowledge to the People’s Liberation Army, according to officials in Britain’s Defense Ministry. One official told Sky News that the poached pilots—some of them enticed by contracts as lucrative as $270,000 a year—posed “a threat” to British national security. Third-party headhunters have been approaching British pilots since 2019 but have stepped up their efforts as pandemic restrictions have eased in recent months, an official said. A spokesperson for the Defense Ministry told The New York Times that “decisive steps” were being taken to curb the headhunting of British pilots, some of whom flew for the Royal Air Force. There is no evidence yet that any ex-pilots have broken the Official Secrets Act in providing services to China, but the ministry on Tuesday issued a rare “threat alert” to warn active and retired military personnel against the practice. It was unclear how many other current or former British military personnel are being targeted by Chinese interests, but as one source said to Sky News: “It is certainly more than just a trickle.”Read it at Sky News
TheDailyBeast

Saudi Arabia Could Give U.S. Defense Tech to Russia After Oil Row, Senator Fears

A senior lawmaker has raised concerns that Saudi Arabia could give sensitive U.S defense technology to Russia after relations between the White House and Riyadh soured over oil. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)—a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee—spoke of his alarm at the possibility in an interview with The Guardian after energy cartel OPEC decided to cut oil production in a move seen in Washington, D.C., as the kingdom siding with Moscow in its war in Ukraine. Blumenthal said he would “dig deeper into the risk” in talks with Pentagon officials. “I want some reassurances that they are on top of it and if there are risks, I want to determine what can be done to mitigate those risks immediately,” he added. Blumenthal previously called for a year-long freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia citing a “national security imperative” to avoid giving sophisticated weapons systems to a “country that has aligned itself with an adversary.”
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin Crony’s Teen Sons Turn Up Armed in Ukraine—for Photo-Ops Far From Frontline

Two weeks after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov vowed to send his three underage sons to fight on the “most difficult” parts of the frontline in Ukraine, the three teens have turned up armed—for photo-ops far from the battlefield. The Putin crony, apparently hoping to show he’d kept good on his word to prove his devotion by sending his own kids as cannon fodder, shared thoroughly staged footage on his Telegram channel of his mini-mes wielding rifles in Mariupol on Monday. The footage was broadcast on Chechnya’s state-run TV channel, where Kadyrov’s daughter, Chechen Culture Minister Aishat Kadyrova, was shown meeting with local Russian puppet leaders. Though Kadyrov boasted on Telegram that his sons—16-year-old Akhmat, 15-year-old Eli, and 14-year-old Adam—had finally arrived to “breathe in gunpowder,” the footage showed them surrounded by heavily armed security in a city that is under Russian control far from actual fighting. After posing for photos for the so-called “Donetsk People’s Republic” press service, the teens awkwardly stood around as if they had no idea what they were meant to be doing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
TheDailyBeast

Smug Trump Tells U.S. Jews to Be More Thankful—‘Before It Is Too Late’

Trump offered an ominous message Sunday morning, warning “U.S. Jews” to “get their act together” and be more appreciative—“before it is too late.” He even claimed that his own approval rating is so high in Israel that he could “easily” be the country’s prime minister. “No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump said in the deranged post on Truth Social. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.” It was just the latest addition to a repertoire of antisemitic stereotypes he’s tried to leverage against the Jewish people. He once told a group of Jewish Americans that former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was “your prime minister,” and that voting Democrat would be showing a “great disloyalty.” “U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - Before it is too late!,” Trump said in his Sunday post, without specifying what the sinister “too late” phrase might mean.
TheDailyBeast

These Top Putin Cronies Vowed to Fight in Ukraine Themselves. So Where Are They?

Vladimir Putin’s most devoted bootlickers went into a frenzy to prop up his ailing war against Ukraine after his mobilization announcement last month sparked backlash. But just a few weeks later, some of those who yelled the loudest about their willingness to join the war–or to send their own underage kids there–seem to have slinked away from their promises.Perhaps the most shocking show of support had come from Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who promised last week that three of his sons—aged 14, 15, and 16—would soon head to the “most difficult” parts of the front line.“Akhmat, Eli and Adam are...
TheDailyBeast

Military Plane Crash Sets Russian Apartment Building Ablaze

A Russian military jet has crashed into an apartment complex in Yesk, a city in the southwestern region of Russia, according to Reuters. Footage from the crash, which reportedly happened due to engine failure, shows a multi-story apartment building engulfed in flames. Russian state media reported that the jet, a Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber, was on its way back from a “training flight” at a military base. “Emergency services are already working on the spot. All regional fire and rescue garrisons are engaged in extinguishing the fire,” the governor of the Krasnodar Krai region said in a Telegram statement. An investigation into the incident has been launched, according to Reuters, and casualty figures have not yet been reported.Russia’s Yeysk.A military aircraft just crashed into a huge residential block. pic.twitter.com/s9WXMyFEIv— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) October 17, 2022 Read it at Reuters
TheDailyBeast

‘Powerful Explosions’ Led to Nord Stream Leaks, Denmark Finds

A Danish investigation into the massive Sept. 26 rupture in the Nord Stream 1 & 2 pipelines has reached the same conclusion as its Swedish counterpart—that the leaks in the gas pipes were caused by “powerful explosions.” A nearly 164-foot section of the Nord Stream 1 pipe “appears to be missing” after the 2.3 magnitude tremor-inducing blast, according to unverified underwater photos released by the Swedish tabloid Expressen. Poland and Ukraine have openly blamed Moscow for the recent damage, which sets Europe back amid a historic energy crisis, while Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed “Anglo-Saxons” in the West. The pipeline’s deliveries had been downsized multiple times by Russia since the start of its invasion of Ukraine in February, shipping gas at a fraction of its capacity while blaming technical issues and leaks. A joint investigation continues, led by Denmark and in conjunction with German and Swedish authorities, into the four holes in the gas channel connecting Russia and Germany.Read it at The New York Times
TheDailyBeast

Fox Hosts Trash GOP’s ‘Rotten Idea’ to Impeach Biden

If Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) thought Fox News would warmly welcome her suggestion to impeach President Joe Biden if Republicans take the House, she may be in for a rude awakening.“I think that's a rotten idea,” Fox Business Network anchor Stuart Varney flatly stated on Tuesday morning.“It’s bad for the country,” Fox & Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade agreed.Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, recently told the New York Post that GOP lawmakers could take up impeachment proceedings on the president next year following investigations into the Biden family’s business dealings.Additionally, she said that Republicans believe the president made an “illegal” proposal...
TheDailyBeast

Greta Thunberg Says a Political Career Would Be Too ‘Toxic’

Greta Thunberg told the BBC on Monday she isn’t planning on going into politics, finding it far too “toxic” from up close. The 19-year-old Swedish activist said she also found it “genuinely funny” that world leaders—notably Russian President Vladimir Putin and former U.S. President Donald Trump—might “feel intimidated” by her. “It says more about them that it does about me,” she added. Thunberg didn’t elaborate on what career paths she might pursue as she gets older but commented that the battle against climate change will only progress “if there’s enough public pressure from the outside.” The young activist also revealed that she doesn’t plan to attend the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, to be held this November in Cairo, Egypt. “I’m not needed there,” she said. “There will be other people who will attend, from the most affected areas. And I think that their voice there is more important.”Read it at BBC
TheDailyBeast

Tulsi Lobs a Bomb in NH: She Compares Biden to Hitler

In her first weekend on the campaign trail in a new alliance with New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate and on-again-off-again election denier Don Bolduc, Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler. Speaking at a Bolduc town hall event in a town outside of Manchester on Sunday, the former...
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

Iranian Climber Will Be Jailed After Competing Without a Hijab: Report

An Iranian climber who competed without wearing a hijab at an international competition is now reportedly set to be jailed. Friends became concerned for Elnaz Rekabi’s safety after they said they were unable to contact her following her appearance at the tournament in South Korea on Sunday, with reports suggesting that her cell phone and passport had been confiscated. The Iranian embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” and said Rekabi left on a flight back to Tehran on Tuesday morning. Now IranWire, citing sources, claims Rekabi is due to be transferred to the notorious Evin prison straight from the airport when she lands. The outlet said Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps was behind a plot to trick Rekabi into the embassy, promising her safe travel to Iran. In a message posted on her Instagram Tuesday, Rekabi said her hijab fell off “inadvertently” and she apologized for “getting everybody worried,” the BBC reports. Fears for Rekabi’s safety come after weeks of protests in Iran in response to the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of morality police. She had been detained for not wearing a hijab properly.Read it at IranWire
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
33K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy