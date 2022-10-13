As Pender works to fix 'dangerous' U.S. 421 intersection, here are other problem spots

After many years of accidents and concerns about the intersection of Malpass Corner Road and U.S. 421, a safety improvement is coming soon in the Currie community.

It's an issue that's been on the minds of Pender County commissioners for a long time. During a meeting this year commissioner Fred McCoy spoke about meetings with officials from the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization regarding caution lights in the area.

Commissioner Jackie Newton is looking forward to seeing improvements next year, especially after hearing about a lot of accidents.

"It's a really dangerous intersection and the public needs to be aware about that," Newton said.

During a 2022 meeting, she said it's a problem that's been going on for more than 30 years and invited some residents to speak about the problem. Newton added Malpass Corner Elementary School being less than a mile away from the intersection is another major concern, in addition to thousands of vehicles coming through the intersection.

"There are a lot of large trucks and traffic on U.S. 421, and they can't just stop on a dime if something happens," Newton said.

According to data from the NCDOT for total crash frequency by intersection, there was 33 crashes and one fatality in recent years for U.S. 421 and Malpass Corner Road. The data is comprised of crash data between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The data was grouped by six categories from lowest to highest based on the frequency of accidents. The lowest group was 5 to 9 crashes and the highest last was 50 and above for Intersections.

Here are some of the intersections with the highest crash frequency, according to NCDOT data.

Jacksonville Highway (N.C. 53 Highway) & U.S. 117

In Burgaw, the intersection right outside the heart of town, next to fast food chains and the Pender Landing shopping center had a total of 51 crashes between 2017 and 2021.

The total number of injuries listed was less than 30.

N.C. 53 & N.C. 50

In Maple Hill, an unincorporated community in northern Pender County, NCDOT showed that 64 crashes occurred within the last four years. One was fatal.

There were also 75 injuries during that time span.

U.S. 17 & Jenkins Road/Country Club Drive

As growth continues in eastern Pender County near Wilmington and the beach, traffic remains a major problem in Hampstead.

According to data, 52 crashes were reported at U.S. 17 near Jenkins Road to the east, and Country Club Drive to the west. There were no deaths, but 10 injuries were reported.

Sloop Point Loop Road & U.S. 17

According to NCDOT data, the intersection of U.S. 17 and Sloop Point Loop Road is another trouble spots in the Hampstead area. Data is showing that 56 crashes occurred at this intersection between 2017 and 2021.

Close to 30 injuries were reported during those years.