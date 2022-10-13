ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pender County, NC

As Pender works to fix 'dangerous' U.S. 421 intersection, here are other problem spots

By Chase Jordan, Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFC1i_0iXB1xh800

After many years of accidents and concerns about the intersection of Malpass Corner Road and U.S. 421, a safety improvement is coming soon in the Currie community.

It's an issue that's been on the minds of Pender County commissioners for a long time. During a meeting this year commissioner Fred McCoy spoke about meetings with officials from the N.C. Department of Transportation and the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization regarding caution lights in the area.

Commissioner Jackie Newton is looking forward to seeing improvements next year, especially after hearing about a lot of accidents.

"It's a really dangerous intersection and the public needs to be aware about that," Newton said.

During a 2022 meeting, she said it's a problem that's been going on for more than 30 years and invited some residents to speak about the problem. Newton added Malpass Corner Elementary School being less than a mile away from the intersection is another major concern, in addition to thousands of vehicles coming through the intersection.

"There are a lot of large trucks and traffic on U.S. 421, and they can't just stop on a dime if something happens," Newton said.

According to data from the NCDOT for total crash frequency by intersection, there was 33 crashes and one fatality in recent years for U.S. 421 and Malpass Corner Road. The data is comprised of crash data between Jan. 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The data was grouped by six categories from lowest to highest based on the frequency of accidents. The lowest group was 5 to 9 crashes and the highest last was 50 and above for Intersections.

Here are some of the intersections with the highest crash frequency, according to NCDOT data.

Jacksonville Highway (N.C. 53 Highway) & U.S. 117

In Burgaw, the intersection right outside the heart of town, next to fast food chains and the Pender Landing shopping center had a total of 51 crashes between 2017 and 2021.

More news from Burgaw:Burgaw's growing highway corridor grabs attention of real estate, big brand franchises

The total number of injuries listed was less than 30.

N.C. 53 & N.C. 50

In Maple Hill, an unincorporated community in northern Pender County, NCDOT showed that 64 crashes occurred within the last four years. One was fatal.

There were also 75 injuries during that time span.

U.S. 17 & Jenkins Road/Country Club Drive

As growth continues in eastern Pender County near Wilmington and the beach, traffic remains a major problem in Hampstead.

According to data, 52 crashes were reported at U.S. 17 near Jenkins Road to the east, and Country Club Drive to the west. There were no deaths, but 10 injuries were reported.

Sloop Point Loop Road & U.S. 17

According to NCDOT data, the intersection of U.S. 17 and Sloop Point Loop Road is another trouble spots in the Hampstead area. Data is showing that 56 crashes occurred at this intersection between 2017 and 2021.

Close to 30 injuries were reported during those years.

Comments / 1

Related
publicradioeast.org

Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina

Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Missing Carteret County woman found safe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county have located a missing woman. Carteret County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert out Tuesday morning that Shayla Clevenger had been found in Jacksonville. Clevenger,26, had been missing since Saturday. She was last seen at the Wendy’s on U.S....
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WECT

Eden Village making progress to house homeless

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
WILMINGTON, NC
Bladen Journal

W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office

ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Craven County Health Department opens new pharmacy

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An eastern Carolina health department opened a new facility to create a “one-stop shop” for patients. A ribbon cutting ceremony debuted the Craven County Health Department in-house pharmacy. This county health department cares for more than 5,000 patients across both New Bern and...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Two arrested following separate Wilmington drug busts

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested following two separate drug busts in Wilmington. The first drug bust took place on October 11th in the 500th block of N. 11th Street when the Wilmington Police Department executed a search warrant. Police detained everyone inside and found just...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Major power outage reported across Cape Fear

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A major power outage occurred Thursday afternoon in parts of the Cape Fear. Most of the outages were in the Leland and Wilmington areas. More than 10,000 locations were without power in Brunswick County at one point, but most locations in that area have been restored. 14,000 customers were in the dark this afternoon in Wilmington, but that number has gone down significantly.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police say dollar store robbed, employee assaulted

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police are looking for a man who they said robbed and assaulted a store clerk this weekend. It happened around 8:40 p.m. at the Dollar General Store on Plaza Boulevard. Police said the employee received a minor injury from the assault. Surveillance photos of the...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC
WITN

Violent crime in NC involving juveniles on the rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Shootings in Raleigh, New Bern, and Greenville in just the past few days, along with the Jacksonville school stabbing that happened in September involving juveniles have people concerned. “The crime rate in the community is devastating, especially at the age that it involves. I don’t understand...
GREENVILLE, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina man sentenced to six years in prison for firearm charge

A Wilmington man was sentenced Wednesday, October 12, 2022 to 72 months in prison for illegal firearm possession, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Quemar Deshawn Wooten, 35, pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm on June 24, 2022.
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy