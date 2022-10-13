2 controversial Brunswick developments are moving forward despite opposition

Despite outcry from neighbors, two controversial planned developments were approved by the Brunswick County planning board, adding more than 700 homes to the heart of the county.

The first development, Carmel Village, will add 400 single family homes and 167 townhomes to 291 acres south of N.C. 211 on both sides of Zion Hill Road, surrounding Virginia Williamson Elementary School.

Dozens of residents in the adjacent Winding River Plantation and Palmetto Creek communities opposed the project over fears the development would make the already growing traffic along N.C. 211 more dangerous near the school. The item was moved up on the board agenda due to the amount of public commenters interested in the project.

Stay connected:Like the Brunswick Today Facebook page for all of the latest Brunswick County news.

The development will add nearly 5,000 vehicle trips per 24-hour weekday volume to the area, according to the county staff report. Neighbors were particularly concerned that 218 homes would be accessed from Zion Hill Road, since all neighborhoods in the Winding River development feed out onto that road.

As conditions of the approval, the project will include a crosswalk with signage on Zion Hill Road to the school, and will make the first new road off Zion Hill Road south of N.C. 211 going into the development a right in/right out only street to reduce conflicts with school traffic.

At the meeting the planning board also added conditions to upgrade the stormwater system to handle a 100-year storm event and increase the separation between rows of townhome to 20 feet instead of the 10-foot minimum.

"There's was lot of fear of change (at the meeting) but ultimately it's a residential development next to other residential areas, it just happens to also be next to school," County planning director Marc Pages said. "Which, from a planning perspective, is a good thing. People can walk their kids to school, they don't have to rely on cars or buses."

More than 200 acres of the property will remain open space as significant parts — over 120 acres — are considered wetlands, 109 acres of which are proposed for a conservation easement.

The other approved project, the Gilbert and Benton Road Tract, was originally denied at the planning board’s August meeting after residents said flooding in the area over the past few years has exposed major stormwater issues.

Neighbors at that meeting said the development, part of which was within a flood hazard zone near the Ford Branch of the Lockwood Folly River, would add make their properties that already weathered several 100-year storms more vulnerable to flooding.

Residents also claim the flood zones shown on FEMA flooding maps of the area, in their experience, may start over 10 feet higher in elevation than the maps currently project, endangering any homes built there.

Developer Norris and Tunstall revised its application by moving the homes out of flood zones and over-engineering its stormwater system to accommodate a 100-year storm event. The revised application also includes 153 single family lots and 58 townhomes on 64 acres near Brunswick Community College, rather than the 214 single family lots proposed in the original plan.

While there was still significant resident opposition after the revision, Pages said the developer already went beyond the minimum requirements and there wasn't much more to be done for concerned neighbors.

"The neighbors have to understand many of their properties are in flood zones," he said. "So whether it's developed or not their property is still going to flood but this (project) will very likely not contribute to making the situation worse and in fact may help a little."

Reporter John Orona can be reached at 910-343-2327 or jorona@gannett.com.