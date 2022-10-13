ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Is New Jersey One of the Rudest States in All of America?

Is New Jersey Rude? Guess that depends on your definition of rude. According to Google rude is defined as "offensively impolite or ill-mannered" and "having a startling abruptness" so maybe? or is it we just don't have time for nonsense? If you live here in New Jersey you know the answer and if you live outside Jersey, you should get on board and then there won't be any problems lol.
Baby formula recall in New Jersey

Baby formula maker Abbott is recalling 2-ounce bottles of Ready-to-Feed Similac Liquid products. If you have any of the products listed below, throw them out. Similac Water (Sterilized) Similac NeoSure. Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution. Specific lot numbers for the products listed above can be found at the Similac website by clicking...
NJ city buys fancy trash cans that each cost thousands of dollars

PATERSON — City officials have cleared the purchase of solar-powered trash cans as the latest Garden State community to embrace the pricey, green-minded self-compacting technology. On Oct. 11, the City Council approved spending $700,000 in state money (via the city’s Urban Enterprise Zone) to buy the solar-powered trash receptacles....
NJ’s first widespread frost of the season expected Tuesday night

Jacket weather has returned to New Jersey. While the next three days will not be the coldest of the season so far (thanks to the "remnants of Ian" mess in early October), it is going to be unseasonably cool. Feeling November-ish, in fact. And, as overnight low temperatures dip into the 30, we will face our first widespread frost/freeze of the season Tuesday night.
Running with the Devils 5k is back in NJ for a sixth time

RWJBarnabas Health and the New Jersey Devils are once again teaming up to honor “Healthcare Heroes” who work tirelessly to provide essential care to communities throughout New Jersey, as the 6th annual RWJBarnabas Health Running with the Devils 5K Run & Walk will offer both live and virtual formats in 2022.
A record high number of organs transplanted in NJ in September

NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissues in the state, announced an incredible milestone. They said 92 organs were transplanted in September, the most ever in a single month in the Garden State. NJ Sharing Network President and CEO Joe Roth said...
Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
These are the trendy candies for Halloween

I told you about the trend spotting retailer, Showcase, and that they were opening four new stores in New Jersey https://nj1015.com/trendy-retailer-is-opening-4-new-new-jersey-stores/. Now, that trendy retailer has released its list of trendy candy for Halloween 2022 (spoiler alert: they sell all of them). So, here is their. “list of the scariest,...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ

The first “early decision” college application deadline is almost near: Nov. 1. With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help...
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

