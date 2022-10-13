The League of American Bicyclists is seeking your input to gain a better understanding of bicyclists’ experiences in Arcata. On September 29th, 2022, The City of Arcata applied for Bicycle Friendly Community status from the League of American Bicyclists. The City of Arcata has been a ‘Silver’ status community since 2019 and we have the goal of achieving a ‘Gold’ status as a community by 2023 and ‘Platinum’ status by 2026. This recognition can be beneficial for helping gain grants and other forms of funding as it provides a source of credibility as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to providing safe, accessible, and equitable bicycle transportation facilities to our community.

