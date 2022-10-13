Read full article on original website
WCJB
NCFL food bank supports one Gainesville church and members
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is partnering with three charities for the Paige’s Kitchen food drive. It is running for 6 weeks. All the proceeds will go to Bread of the Mighty, Catholic Charities, and Gateway to Hope Ministries. “There are people that care and actually do that work”,...
WCJB
UF and Gainesville officials will have a ribbon-cutting event for the Newell Gateway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF and Gainesville officials mark the unveiling of the Newell Gateway on campus on Tuesday. There will be special remarks from President Fuchs and Mayor Lauren Poe. The ribbon cutting event will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. and will take place between Library West and Keene-Flint...
WCJB
Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Residents gathered at Morningside Nature Center to celebrate indigenous peoples’ day. The Indigenous Peoples’ task force invited residents to learn the history of the living history of the Potano and Timucuan peoples, who were native people of Alachua County. The event included cultural performances by...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In Lake City on Monday, Another Way Inc. hosts Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to support domestic violence survivors. Members and supporters of the University of Florida University Women’s Club celebrate the organization’s 100th anniversary. TV20 hosts the Gainesville mayoral debate between...
WCJB
Local brewery hosts Gainesville Record Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cypress and Grove Brewery played host to the Gainesville Record Fair Sunday. Record lovers piled in to sift through and find some gems. Even in the digital age, the love for vinyl records is extremely high. “It’s something that you can hold and you can put...
WCJB
Krishna Lunch launches GoFundMe to raise money for kitchen expansion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Krishna Lunch is asking for donations to help expand their current kitchen. The nonprofit has served University of Florida students for 51 years. Around 1100 students eat Krishna Lunch a day between being served on campus or at Krishna House, where their kitchen is located. Since...
WCJB
No decision made on what to build on formerly proposed Micanopy Dollar General property
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many people have spoken against the proposed plan to build a Dollar General off of Highway 441 and SE Tuscawilla Road for more than two years. But finally, Alachua County bought the land stopping the project. The town of Micanopy and the county held a joint meeting to discuss what to do with the property.
WCJB
Ocala man named a member of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Horse racing’s new governing body will have a prominent representative from the horse capital. Mark Casse of Ocala was named one of 19 inaugural members of an advisory group to the new Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority. The national agency was created in 2021 following...
WCJB
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
WCJB
Millions of dollars in bonuses given to NCFL schools
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Nearly 40 schools across North Central Florida are getting a bonus from the state as a reward for receiving a good grade. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday announced $200 million in school recognition awards. The money goes to schools that achieved an “A” grade or rose one grade in the latest state report card.
WCJB
City of Gainesville will celebrate the start of construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville will celebrate the start of the construction for the Heartwood Neighborhood in southeast Gainesville on Tuesday. You can explore the neighborhood and home model options and see which lots are still available. There is a chance to win a $100 gift card...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis hosts his “Keep Florida Free” rally in The Villages ahead of the election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - It was standing room only at the Brownwood Paddock Square in The Villages as people packed the venue chanting “Keep Florida Free.”. While Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on topics like inflation, illegal immigration, and education. “We didn’t know there would be a global pandemic...
WCJB
Hundreds of people flock to Williston for the annual Peanut Festival
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People from across Florida traveled to downtown Williston to get their hands on different kinds of peanuts at the annual Central Florida Peanut Festival. There were more than 100 vendors ranging from arts and crafts to jewelry and of course peanuts. Visitors could buy and try...
WCJB
UF fundraiser raises more than $4.5 billion
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A UF fundraising campaign now has billions of dollars in donations. More than 600,000 gators contributed to UF’s Go Greater campaign. The funds go toward scholarships, student programs, research, and campus infrastructure. The campaign began in 2014 with a goal of $3 billion. The grand...
WCJB
Florida Gateway College 75th anniversary
Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Gateway College organizers invited residents to Olustee park to celebrate the 75th anniversary. The 1st annual ‘Fun in the Park’ event was created by staff and faculty to give back to the community for their support for 75 years. Residents enjoyed face painting,...
WCJB
Man wanted by the FBI arrested in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Federal agents say David Patrick Sheffield of Ocala, was using social media apps to approach minors, and solicit sexually explicit photographs and videos, in return for money. A warrant was issued in Chicago in June, but agents say Sheffield has multiple aliases and connections, in several...
WCJB
UF celebrates first ever Tom Petty Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the sounds of gameday mixed with the sounds of Gainesville favorite son. The University of Florida celebrated its first ever Tom Petty Day, more than five years after his death to honor the Gainesville-born rocker. “It shows great values for someone...
WCJB
Gainesville residents protest against the end of single-family zoning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.
WCJB
Alachua County taxpayers spent $850,000 to keep land from development
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - On the eve of a joint meeting to decide what to do with the land, we are finding out the actual cost taxpayers paid to keep a Dollar Store out of Micanopy. Property appraiser records show that the two parcels of land at the corner of...
WCJB
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office denies relationship with Konnech
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/AP) - A North Central Florida supervisor of elections office is trying to dispel “misinformation” about it’s relationship to an elections software company under investigation for illegally sending data to China. According to the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, the organization does not currently...
