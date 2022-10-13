GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite the Gainesville City Commission’s decision to move ahead with ending single-family zoning protesters still let their voices be heard. “They proclaim to going to be paying attention to the black and African American neighborhoods, the neighborhoods around campus and everyone is saying this is not a good idea it needs to be studied more it needs to be reversed,” said resident Karen Kainer.

