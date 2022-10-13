ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
Rover.com sitter arrested after dog dies of heatstroke, deputies say

COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa woman who worked through Rover.com as a dogsitter was arrested after a dog in her care died of heatstroke. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Heather Chambers, 33, was arrested Oct. 14 for a felony charge of animal cruelty. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on...
Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
‘First step toward justice:’ Family reacts to arrests after teen fatally shot in Mims

MIMS, Fla. – The Mims teenagers facing murder charges in the shooting death of 16-year-old Da’Mari Wilson, identified by his family, faced a Brevard County judge Tuesday. The Wilson family shared Da’Mari’s picture, telling News 6 in a statement, “He was taken from us before he ever had an opportunity to truly grow into the man he was meant to be.”
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide; 3 children unharmed, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A man and woman are dead in what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide in Deltona Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing at 2742 Gramercy Drive at about 6:17 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been killed and a man who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.
2 teens arrested in connection with 16-year-old’s shooting death in Mims, sheriff’s office says

MIMS, Fla. – Deputies made a second arrest Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mims one week ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest of 19-year-old Exzaviar David came after a search party, comprised of deputies, K9s and a helicopter, scoured the east Mims neighborhood, where on Oct. 10 investigators said a hail of gunfire critically wounded a teen, who later died of his injuries.
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
