click orlando
Man fatally stabs wife in front of son during fight over child discipline in Volusia County, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An argument over how to discipline a child led a man to fatally stab his wife in front of her 10-year-old son Monday before turning the knife on himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
click orlando
New video shows man shooting Polk County deputy
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – New video released Monday by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows a man shooting a deputy, who was saved by his bulletproof vest, officials said. Gabriel Batista, 41, is accused of shooting a deputy in the chest last week in the Tanglewood Preserve subdivision in Davenport.
click orlando
Rover.com sitter arrested after dog dies of heatstroke, deputies say
COCOA, Fla. – A Cocoa woman who worked through Rover.com as a dogsitter was arrested after a dog in her care died of heatstroke. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said Heather Chambers, 33, was arrested Oct. 14 for a felony charge of animal cruelty. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on...
click orlando
Winter Haven father and son arrested after shooting at woman’s car, deputies say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Winter Haven father and his 15-year-old son face several charges, including attempted murder, after shooting at a woman’s car near their apartment, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to an apartment complex located at 4900 Cypress Gardens Road in...
click orlando
Man injured in Orange County shooting, sheriff’s office says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured after being shot by someone in a vehicle Monday afternoon in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the shooting occurred around 2:48 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden Road and Ferguson Drive. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls...
click orlando
‘First step toward justice:’ Family reacts to arrests after teen fatally shot in Mims
MIMS, Fla. – The Mims teenagers facing murder charges in the shooting death of 16-year-old Da’Mari Wilson, identified by his family, faced a Brevard County judge Tuesday. The Wilson family shared Da’Mari’s picture, telling News 6 in a statement, “He was taken from us before he ever had an opportunity to truly grow into the man he was meant to be.”
click orlando
Man shot from inside Orlando apartment; woman, child not struck, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured Tuesday evening after someone shot into his apartment, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers responded to the 2700 block of LB McLeod Road at 7:37 p.m. Tuesday after reports came in about a shooting, police said. [TRENDING: Cooler weather on the...
click orlando
Seminole County deputy helps save Geneva man from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County deputy helped rescue a man who nearly drowned in Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters, officials said. Deputy Todd Moderson, of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, helped rescue a man whom a Geneva neighbor described as “on the cusp of death” and was mostly submerged under floodwaters.
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs homicide, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening that left a 42-year-old man dead, according to a release by the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Police responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. Monday at about 9:30 p.m. after receiving reports about gunshots fired...
click orlando
2 in custody after South Florida vehicle chase possibly linked to Orlando homicide, deputies say
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were taken into custody in South Florida after authorities spotted a vehicle possibly connected to a homicide in Orlando, according to sheriff’s officials. The Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies pursued the vehicle Monday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale before the driver crashed into...
click orlando
Arrest made in fatal shooting of 28-year-old man in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla – An arrest was made in the shooting death of 28-year-old man‚ according to the sheriff’s office. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air on the way to Florida | Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
click orlando
Orange County deputy found slumped over in car arrested on DUI charge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County deputy was arrested Saturday morning by St. Cloud police on DUI charges, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said John Guzman, 29, was arrested Saturday while he was off duty. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to...
click orlando
Man, woman dead in apparent murder-suicide; 3 children unharmed, Volusia deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A man and woman are dead in what deputies believe to be a murder-suicide in Deltona Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to reports of a stabbing at 2742 Gramercy Drive at about 6:17 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a woman had been killed and a man who was unresponsive, the sheriff’s office announced on social media.
click orlando
2 teens arrested in connection with 16-year-old’s shooting death in Mims, sheriff’s office says
MIMS, Fla. – Deputies made a second arrest Monday in connection with a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in Mims one week ago, according to the sheriff’s office. The arrest of 19-year-old Exzaviar David came after a search party, comprised of deputies, K9s and a helicopter, scoured the east Mims neighborhood, where on Oct. 10 investigators said a hail of gunfire critically wounded a teen, who later died of his injuries.
click orlando
Silver Alert issued for missing Lake County man with dementia, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are searching for a 69-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Minneola Tuesday evening. Rodger Stambaugh, 69, left his home at 825 Elm Forrest Drive around 7:15 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, deputies said in a release.
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Taft Vineland Road and General Drive on Monday morning. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
click orlando
Seminole County families continue to receive help after Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The help continues for so many families across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian. News 6 obtained video of the path Rabbi Yanky Majesky and others from Nate’s Shul synagogue in Longwood traveled by boat Sunday through a Sanford neighborhood. They wanted to get results...
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
click orlando
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
click orlando
As floodwater recedes in Seminole County, a new concern: Drinkable water
GENEVA, Fla. – The water is receding slowly in Seminole County more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. As the recovery continues, the county is concerned about wells that may be damaged by floodwater. They say a well affected by floodwater may have disease-causing organisms in the water, making it unsafe to drink.
