Read full article on original website
Related
Sadio Mane sends Liverpool message after win over Man City
Sadio Mane had words of encouragement for Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday.
PSG 1-0 Marseille: Player ratings as Neymar secures victory in Le Classique
Report and player ratings as PSG beat Marseille in Ligue 1.
Erik ten Hag explains decision to take off Cristiano Ronaldo in Newcastle draw
Erik ten Hag explains why Cristiano Ronaldo was substituted against Newcastle.
Eddie Howe insists Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle 'ceiling' claims are inaccurate
Eddie Howe insists Jurgen Klopp's coments about Newcastle not having any financial limits aren't accurate.
Carlo Ancelotti delighted to avenge last season's Clasico defeat
Carlo Ancelotti was happy to move on from last season's Clasico defeat with a 3-1 win over Barcelona.
Tottenham admit they were wrong not to sign Kim Min-jae despite Son Heung-min endorsement
Tottenham Hotspur have internally admitted that they were wrong not to follow up on initial interest in South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae despite a ringing endorsement from Son Heung-min.
Jose Mourinho urges Gareth Southgate to select Chris Smalling
Jose Mourinho says he would do anything to have Chris Smalling in his team if he was Gareth Southgate.
Karim Benzema reveals why he chose to join Real Madrid over Man Utd, Barcelona & Inter
Karim Benzema has revealed why he joined Real Madrid over Manchester United, Barcelona and Inter in the summer of 2009.
Paul Pogba's agent reveals how Juventus return came about
Paul Pogba's agent explains how his return to Juventus was arranged.
Pep Guardiola certain 'many bad moments' are coming for Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Erling Haaland will have "many bad moments" in the future.
Victor Osimhen's agent dismisses 'strange' Man Utd transfer rumours
Talk of Victor Osimhen going to Manchester United is nothing more than "strange rumours," says his agent.
Man Utd charged with failing to control players in Newcastle draw
Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failing to control players after Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed against Newcastle.
Champions League final: Report details 'abject failure' from UEFA
A report has accused UEFA of abject failure over the Champions League final unrest.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona's Dembele ultimatum; Liverpool readying £104m midfielder bid
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Ousmane Dembele, N'Golo Kante, Gianluigi Donnarumma & more.
Arsenal are genuine title contenders & Leeds are genuine relegation contenders
Opinion piece from Elland Road - Are Arsenal title contenders? Are Leeds relegation contenders?
Erik ten Hag press conference: Team news vs Tottenham; Cristiano Ronaldo reaction; squad rotation
The key points from Erik ten Hag's press latest conference as Man Utd prepare to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he considered leaving Arsenal
Albert Sambi Lokonga admits he "almost snapped" over his lack of playing time at Arsenal.
Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Mount double punishes Villans
A double from Mason Mount helped Chelsea record their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-0 success at Aston Villa. Mount first pounced on an
Antoine Griezmann apologises for joining Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann has apologised and asked to be forgiven for joining Barcelona.
90min
880
Followers
10K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0