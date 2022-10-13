ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

NBC Miami

Victims Identified as Plane Removed From Miramar Home After Fatal Crash

Officials have identified the two men who were killed when a small plane crashed into a house in Miramar Monday. Jordan Hall, 32, from West Park, and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando, were killed when their plane went down in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, Miramar Police officials said Tuesday.
MIRAMAR, FL

