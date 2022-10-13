Read full article on original website
Freeze watch for Marietta elevated to a freeze warning for overnight Tuesday to Wednesday
The freeze watch that was issued yesterday for the Marietta area has been elevated to a freeze warning. Temperatures between late Tuesday night, October 18, and Wednesday morning are expected to drop to around 30 degrees. Affected counties are Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Paulding, Cobb, Douglas, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Troup,...
It’s decision time in Cobb County as advance voting begins tomorrow, Monday October 17
It’s decision time for voters in Cobb County, as early voting begins tomorrow, October 17, 2022. The midterm elections are important because they can shift the balance of political power at the local, state and national levels. In addition to our high-profile elections for U.S. Senate and House, and...
Georgia gasoline price up three cents, but slowing economy could bring another drop in price
Georgia gasoline prices per gallon are up three cents on average over the past week, but a slowing economy could bring a drop in demand, along with lower prices. National averages declined three cents over the past week. According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for...
Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate
Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test yet of 2021 election overhaul
By Stanley Dunlap, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across...
Marietta History Center offers tombstone cleaning workshops
The Marietta History Center is again offering its popular tombstone cleaning workshops. There will be two workshops, on October 29 and November 5, both from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta St. Marietta, GA 30064. If needed, a rain date will be the Sunday...
Man arrested after allegedly moving body of deceased woman from Kennesaw to Acworth
The Kennesaw Police Department arrested a 27-year-old man for Concealing the Death of Another, Tampering with Evidence, four counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft and multiple drug charges. [The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted...
First Cobb Senior Citizens Expo provides 55+ community with free, low-cost resources
On Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County hosted its first free senior citizen’s expo at the Senior Wellness Center on Powder Springs Street in Marietta. The expo featured about 25 vendors, who offered information about their low-cost or free...
Former Campbell High School student still in limbo over discipline hearing
The former Campbell High School student who completed his GED and entered trade school after his expulsion is still waiting for a resolution with the Cobb County School District. At the Sep. 15 meeting, the school board voted 5-1 to remand the matter back to the disciplinary hearing officer. Charisse...
