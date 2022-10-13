ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Code enforcement an issue in Mableton cityhood debate

Those who live within the proposed boundaries can now cast their vote early to decide if Mableton becomes a city or remains part of unincorporated Cobb County. The debate over local control between supporters for cityhood and the opposition has heated up with the approaching election. While there are multiple issues at the heart of the movement, code enforcement is a big part of the discourse.
MABLETON, GA
Marietta History Center offers tombstone cleaning workshops

The Marietta History Center is again offering its popular tombstone cleaning workshops. There will be two workshops, on October 29 and November 5, both from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta St. Marietta, GA 30064. If needed, a rain date will be the Sunday...
MARIETTA, GA
Former Campbell High School student still in limbo over discipline hearing

The former Campbell High School student who completed his GED and entered trade school after his expulsion is still waiting for a resolution with the Cobb County School District. At the Sep. 15 meeting, the school board voted 5-1 to remand the matter back to the disciplinary hearing officer. Charisse...

