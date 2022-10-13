Read full article on original website
Related
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HIT AND RUN
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged hit and run accident on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. the 29-year old allegedly drove his pickup into the back of the victim’s sedan while in the drive through of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect drove away without providing insurance information.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged disorderly conduct by Roseburg Police on Monday. An RPD report said the 32-year old’s disruptive and violent behavior generated several calls for service throughout the day. He was contacted just after 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree criminal mischief. Bail was set at $3,750.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING DRIVER FOLLOWING PURSUIT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the driver of a vehicle following a pursuit Monday night. A DCSO report said shortly before 10:00 p.m. a deputy was parked near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Rice Creek Road near Winston, when a pickup passed him traveling northbound at a high rate of speed. The deputy caught up to the vehicle near the intersection of Willis Creek Road and Brockway Road, where he saw it drive through the intersection without stopping.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING ALLEGED CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Roseburg Police jailed a man following alleged criminal mischief early Sunday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers contacted the 27-year old near the sally port outside the Douglas County Jail after he told jail staff that he had damaged multiple vehicles in the parking lot. The suspect said he threw the rocks at the vehicles because he wanted to be taken to jail.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY VIOLATING RESTRAINING ORDER
A transient was jailed after allegedly violating a restraining order, in an arrest by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. The DCSO report said a caller indicated the 51-year old was parked in their driveway in the 300 block of Moonhill Road in Tenmile. The caller said the suspect is restrained from being within 150 feet of that property. The transient had a warrant for her arrest as well.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
A Roseburg man was cited for an alleged criminal trespass incident by Roseburg Police Friday night. An RPD report said at about 11:30 p.m. the 55-year old was asked by staff members of a business in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street to leave multiple times. The suspect refused but was eventually pushed out the back door. The suspect claimed he left when asked. He was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and then was released.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE MAN FOR ALLEGED DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged disorderly conduct incident on Saturday. An RPD report said just after 10:15 p.m. an employee of a business in the 3100 block of Northwest Aviation Drive, watched on video as a 43-year old man, recently evicted from a guest’s room, caused a disturbance outside by kicking a bucket, punching the air and his own vehicle, then getting a firearm from the trunk and pointing it a the building. A tenant reported hearing pellets hit the wall outside her window.
KDRV
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police are investigating a Saturday arson incident. An RPD report said just before 1:15 a.m. officers spotted smoke and flames in the wildlife area of the duck pond near the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. A camp belonging to a 43-year old transient was burning. The Roseburg Fire Department responded to assist officers in knocking down the fire with extinguishers.
clayconews.com
STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, IN ALLEGED DUII CRASH
One person was jailed and one was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Saturday night. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 7:50 p.m. units responded to the 2000 block of Bilger Creek Road in the Myrtle Creek area after a caller said there had been an injury crash.
kqennewsradio.com
SHERIFF’S OFFICE JAILS MAN AFTER TRAFFIC STOP ESCAPE
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man, following his escape from a traffic stop on Saturday night. A DCSO report said at 7:30 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a sedan in the 1000 block of Roberts Creek Road near the Green District. During the stop the deputy encountered 27-year old Derick Langley who was allegedly acting strangely. A records check showed that the transient had a no contact order barring him from contact with the individual in the vehicle.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
kqennewsradio.com
WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE
A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
kqennewsradio.com
UNOCCUPIED THREE-VEHICLE NON-INJURY CRASH
Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.
oregontoday.net
Coos Bay Male Killed in Hwy. 97 Accident, Klamath Co., Oct. 17
On Thursday, October 13, 2022 at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 235. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Eric Johnson (64) of Coos Bay, crossed over into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a white Freightliner, operated by Benjamin Rohner (48) of Warrenton. Johnson sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Rohner sustained minor injuries. Hwy 97 was affected for approximately 3 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
kezi.com
Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle. Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 10/17 – Three Fires in The Valley Under Investigation, Jackson County Sheriff Warns New Phone Scams On The Rise
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Saturday, the Medford National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for Jackson County. That same day, firefighters had to deal with two new wildfire starts several miles apart. Sunday another fire popped up.
oregontoday.net
Cocaine Bust, Douglas Co., Oct. 14
In the late night hours of Monday, October 10th, 2022, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 24 year old Cory Strait of Corvallis, Oregon. Over the course of an ongoing investigation, detectives generated reason to believe Strait would be in the Roseburg area and in possession of a large amount of cocaine for sale. Detectives located Strait and 2 others in a vehicle pulling into a gas station at Kelly’s Corner, in the 5,100 block of Hwy 99S in the Green District, just before midnight. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 6 ounces of suspected cocaine. Strait was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of Possession, Manufacture, and Delivery of Cocaine. He was also found to have cite & release warrants out for his arrest from Linn County for Probation Violation, and Benton County for Failure to Appear. The DINT team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using an intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. DINT is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) and is composed of members from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department, Oregon State Police, Bureau of Land Management, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates with and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement initiatives, including DINT.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL FUGITIVE AFTER ALLEGED THEFT AND ESCAPE
Roseburg Police jailed a fugitive after an alleged theft and escape incident on Wednesday. An RPD report said just after 8:15 a.m. 35-year old Brock Whisler allegedly stole food from Albertsons in the 3000 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. He was found hiding under a nearby bridge. An officer told Whisler to come out to talk, but the suspect allegedly walked away. Whisler was told he was not free to go and that he was under arrest. He continued to walk away before being caught in a small field adjacent to Interstate 5 and Northwest Stewart Parkway.
Comments / 1