People deployed in the armed forces often miss some crucial moments with their families while they are away serving the nation. With her U.S. Army National Guard officer husband deployed in Iraq, Cara Rahming thought that her husband would miss the birth of their child. However, a sweet surprise changed everything on September 18. Her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, surprised her while she was in the hospital a day before giving birth. Harold told Good Morning America, "There were times that I didn't think I was gonna make it. I figured I probably could make September 22, that was kind of the plan, to be in the hospital by the time the baby was discharged."

