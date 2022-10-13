ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

Mother of THIRTEEN reveals she was pregnant at the same time as her DAUGHTER - and is now a grandma at age 36

A mother with 13 kids has revealed that she was pregnant at the same time as her daughter - and is now a grandma at age 36. Veronica Merritt, from New York, has become well known on social media for sharing an inside look at her life as a mother-of-13 - which involves spending three hours on preparing dinner, driving around in a school bus, and color-coding their clothes.
Upworthy

Husband returns early from deployment to give pregnant wife sweet surprise at the hospital

People deployed in the armed forces often miss some crucial moments with their families while they are away serving the nation. With her U.S. Army National Guard officer husband deployed in Iraq, Cara Rahming thought that her husband would miss the birth of their child. However, a sweet surprise changed everything on September 18. Her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, surprised her while she was in the hospital a day before giving birth. Harold told Good Morning America, "There were times that I didn't think I was gonna make it. I figured I probably could make September 22, that was kind of the plan, to be in the hospital by the time the baby was discharged."
ILLINOIS STATE
WBKR

Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him

My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman gave birth to black and white twins, leaving the internet surprised

It isn't everyday day that a couple gets a twin let alone interracial twins. According to CDC birth statistics, there were 120,291 twin babies born in the United States in 2019. That amounts to 32.1 per every 1000 live births on average. Both naturally occurring multiples and women who underwent fertility procedures are included in this figure. Multiple pregnancies reached their peak in the 1990s and have subsequently decreased as a result of technological advancements and fertility treatments.
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
People

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Says She 'Wouldn't Be Sober and Sane' If She'd Had Baby Sooner in Life

Kelly Osbourne explained why she is grateful to start a new chapter as a mom at this point in her life Kelly Osbourne is sharing her gratitude for Red Table Talk. Appearing as a guest host on the latest episode of the Facebook Watch series featuring Hayden Panettiere, the singer opened up about what her pregnancy means to her at this stage of her life. "I feel very blessed that this didn't happen before because I wouldn't have been sober and sane. Because you can be sober, but not...
Tyla

Tyla

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy