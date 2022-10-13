Read full article on original website
Related
Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content
Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
Rachel Marsden: Conflict will destroy Europe before Russia does
Back when U.S. intelligence assessments suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ultimately order a military intervention in Ukraine in response to years-long attacks on the Ukrainian Russophone population along the Russian border by NATO-backed Kyiv forces, basic common sense suggested that any generalization of that confrontation would blow apart the Transatlantic Alliance. There’s just no way that the European Union would sacrifice its economy and industry, whose reliance on cheap Russian gas enabled the bloc to fulfill its ambitions of competing on the global playing field with the likes of the U.S. and China, some of us figured. ...
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows, survey shows
Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, with fewer than half of those questioned in a new survey believing it posed a “very serious threat” to their countries over the next 20 years. Only 20% of people in China, the world’s biggest polluter, said they...
Editorial: Support freedom in Iran
With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials
Comments / 0