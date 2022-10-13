ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily Advance

Robert B. Reich: Social media monopoly can't fix obnoxious content

Twitter and Instagram removed antisemitic posts from Kanye West and temporarily banned him from their platforms. It’s the latest illustration of … um, what? How good these tech companies are at content moderation? Or how irresponsible they are for “muzzling” controversial views from the extreme right? (Defenders of West, such as Indiana Attorney General Todd...
The Daily Advance

Rachel Marsden: Conflict will destroy Europe before Russia does

Back when U.S. intelligence assessments suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin would ultimately order a military intervention in Ukraine in response to years-long attacks on the Ukrainian Russophone population along the Russian border by NATO-backed Kyiv forces, basic common sense suggested that any generalization of that confrontation would blow apart the Transatlantic Alliance. There’s just no way that the European Union would sacrifice its economy and industry, whose reliance on cheap Russian gas enabled the bloc to fulfill its ambitions of competing on the global playing field with the likes of the U.S. and China, some of us figured. ...
The Blade

Editorial: Support freedom in Iran

With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials

