The new Russian commander in Ukraine has given a rare acknowledgement of Vladimir Putin's troops being under pressure amid a sustained Ukrainian counteroffensive."The situation in the area of the 'Special Military Operation' can be described as tense," Sergei Surovikin, the Russian air force general now commanding Moscow’s invasion forces, told state-owned Rossiya 24, using the Kremlin’s permitted terminology for the invasion.He admitted the situation in Kherson was "difficult", where his forces have been driven back by 20-30km in the last few weeks. "The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," he said, adding that residents should...

37 MINUTES AGO