ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLFI.com

The arrest of a suspect in a series of deadly shootings in California 'stopped another killing,' police say

Stockton Police said they believe they stopped another killing when they arrested a suspect in a series of late-night shootings that shook the Northern California city. Wesley Brownlee, 43, of Stockton, was taken into custody around 2 a.m. Saturday, clad in dark clothing with a mask around his neck and armed with a firearm, Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said during a news conference.
STOCKTON, CA
WLFI.com

No pardons for marijuana crimes in Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier this month President Biden announced he was pardoning over 6,000 people convicted of federal possession of marijuana charges. The President also urged governors to follow suit and do the same on the state level. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb says he is not willing...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Indiana-based college planning expert talks loan forgiveness application

INDIANA (WLFI) — The application for federal student loan forgiveness is live now and studentaid.gov is the live online application for eligible borrowers. Bill Wozniak is the Vice President of Marketing for INvestEd in Carmel. He said even though the deadline to apply for forgiveness is next December, people should submit their information as soon as possible.
CARMEL, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy