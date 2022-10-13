Southwest Airlines reaches a deal with union members

Members of the union that represents Aircraft Appearance Technicians for Southwest Airlines have ratified a new contract.

About 170 employees who clean and sanitize planes between flights are represented by the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. The new contract is for five years and includes increased starting pay and other pay increases.

"We believe this industry-leading agreement is warranted after the workforce experienced extensive pressure, sacrifice, and workload to safely clean and disinfect aircrafts for the traveling public during the Covid pandemic. The improvements for this group are justified and provide deserved enhancements for themselves and their families," said AMFA National President Bret Oestreich.

The new contract takes effect immediately and runs through 2027.

"This contract rewards our Appearance Technicians with immediate and future compensation increases while continuing to support Southwest's competitive cost position in the U.S. airline industry," said Adam Carlisle, Vice President Labor Relations at Southwest Airlines. "We want to thank all parties involved for their hard work identifying solutions that allowed us to reach this ratified agreement."

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram