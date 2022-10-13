ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry ‘has always been suspicious’ of palace staff that ‘prioritized' Prince William, royal expert says

Prince Harry was allegedly "paranoid" about his staff at Buckingham Palace when he first began dating Meghan Markle. The claim was made by royal author Valentine Low, who has written a new book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." Low alleged that the Duke of Sussex became increasingly distrusting of palace staff and "had this obsession with the media."
