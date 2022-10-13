Read full article on original website
Related
Harry 'has no idea why' he’s not called by his first name: A look at royals who don’t use their real monikers
Members of the royal family are no different from the public in that they have nicknames. While some of these nicknames remain private, others have been morphed into their public personae and are what they go by. These name changes have been done when a monarch has ascended the throne...
Prince Harry ‘has always been suspicious’ of palace staff that ‘prioritized' Prince William, royal expert says
Prince Harry was allegedly "paranoid" about his staff at Buckingham Palace when he first began dating Meghan Markle. The claim was made by royal author Valentine Low, who has written a new book titled "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown." Low alleged that the Duke of Sussex became increasingly distrusting of palace staff and "had this obsession with the media."
Daniel Craig receives the same royal award as his famous character James Bond
Daniel Craig received the same honor as his character James Bond on Tuesday, for his contribution to the arts in both film and in the theater.
Commentator Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Complained’ and ‘Whined’ About the Way Other Royals Treated Them at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A legendary columnist is revealing that he was told the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they were "mistreated" at Queen Elizabeth's funeral and have been complaining about it.
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie: Bombshell video emerges revealing hours before murder
Newly obtained surveillance video from a Wyoming Whole Foods shows the last known public sighting of Gabby Petito on the suspected day of her death last summer.
Russell Crowe poses with girlfriend nearly half his age; denies reports of awful audition with Julia Roberts
Russell Crowe hit the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival in Italy on Sunday, accompanied by his much younger girlfriend, 31-year-old Britney Theriot. Crowe is 58. The New Zealand-born actor was there to promote his new film "Poker Face," which he not only stars in, but also directed. Crowe...
DC 15-year-old shot dead on grandmother's porch killed year after father also murdered in same neighborhood
DC police are still hunting for three suspects in the deadly shooting of a 15-year-old on his grandmother's porch. The teen was killed about a year after his dad was also murdered.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Wyoming college wrestlers injured during bear attack, left 'blood-soaked,' coach says
Two college wrestlers in Wyoming were injured during a bear attack and two others were left “blood-soaked," their coach told Fox News.
Judge Joe Brown sounds alarm on 'disturbing' Hunter Biden allegations, calls out double standard of justice
Judge Joe Brown presided over a mock trial in the Fox Nation special 'The Trial of Hunter Biden' as the president's son faces potential criminal charges
Saudi prince sends threat to the West after Biden warns of consequences for kingdom
A Saudi prince and distant relative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a warning to the U.S. and the West after Biden said there would be "consequences" for the kingdom.
First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports
First lady Jill Biden didn't get the warmest of welcomes when she appeared at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game.
NYC brazen daylight $17K robbery caught on camera as 66-year-old victim beaten, dragged across pavement
The brazen, broad daylight robbery of $17,000 cash was caught on camera in New York City, as the 66-year-old victim is seen being beaten and dragged across the sidewalk.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Pete Buttigieg blasted for 'infuriating' lie about Biden rescuing the economy
Stephen Moore joined 'The Faulkner Focus' Monday to weigh in on Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defending the Biden economic policies.
Missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon: Police link baby to 'specific dumpster,' portion of landfill
Georgia's Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Tuesday investigators had “entered a new phase in the search for Quinton Simon,” who has been missing since Oct. 5.
NYPD searching for NYC man who robbed elderly woman trying to give him money
The New York Police Department is looking for a man who robbed an elderly woman in Brooklyn early Sunday morning. The woman is seen in a video falling to the ground.
Top House Dems continue paying family members thousands of dollars using campaign funds
FIRST ON FOX: Top House Democrats Maxine Waters and James Clyburn have continued to shell out tens of thousands of dollars in campaign funds to their family members ahead of the November midterm elections. The re-election campaign for Waters, the U.S. House Financial Services Committee chairwoman, paid a total of...
