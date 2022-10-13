She is absolutely correct! the democratic party is insane they have allowed themselves to be taken over by radical left-wing lunatics. that is one of the reasons why I left we have nothing in common anymore
Finally, some Dem. common sense, if the main stream Dems, would just put their hatred of the Orange Man aside, they could see what this new version of their party has created. The diehard radicals have taken over the party, and they are starting to see, that most of mainstream Americans want nothing to do with it. Wake up people, before its too late. Your Constitutional rights are being slowly taken away, by radicals....
Of course, she’s not alone, the majority of the countries with her. Only an insane person would vote to continue this madness.
