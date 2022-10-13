Read full article on original website
Related
‘The View': Ana Navarro Reminds Trump That, Like McConnell’s, His Wives Weren’t Born in the US (Video)
Ana Navarro reminded Trump on Monday that, like Mitch McConnell’s, his ex-wife and current wife weren’t born in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean they love America any less than others. “Let me remind Donald Trump, ’cause obviously what he’s trying to do here is say that...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump's potential 2024 running mates include Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott, per NYT's Maggie Haberman
Former President Donald Trump has been considering his ex-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as possible running mates should he pursue a 2024 presidential campaign, according to New York Times' Maggie Haberman. Haberman, who's closely reported on Trump since the start...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
Distraught host of 'The View' slams Kamala criticism: 'Democrats need to have her back!'
"The View" co-host Ana Navarro complained Kamala Harris had been unfairly attacked by the GOP and unsupported by the Democratic Party since she took office.
Trump expressed amazement that Stephen Miller and other top aides were Jewish: 'Who would have thought my top guys are Jews': book
Trump expressed amazement that some of his top aides were Jewish, according to a new book. "Who would have thought my top guys are Jews," Trump told Jared Kushner, Stephen Miller, and Jason Miller. Jason Miller is not Jewish, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman pointed out in her new...
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a 'piece of shit' and an 'Old Crow' in a new Maggie Haberman book
Donald Trump called Mitch McConnell a "piece of shit," according to a forthcoming book by Maggie Haberman. The former president said he thought congressional leaders would rule "with an iron fist." Trump spoke with Haberman for her book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office just over a year ago now, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed but even if they were true it is worth rememebring what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that brought him to power. Post-election analysis...
'POTUS is pissed': Trump was 'livid' Supreme Court rejected challenge to election results, Secret Service agent warned
Former President Donald Trump was noticeably angry when the Supreme Court rejected his challenge to the results of the 2020 election and did not want people to know he lost, new evidence and testimony presented by the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday revealed. In a Secret Service email obtained and...
Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe
President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Maggie Haberman on Donald Trump: "He saw the presidency as the ultimate vehicle to fame"
CBS News' John Dickerson asked New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has become the chronicler-in-chief of the Donald Trump era, "How long has Donald Trump been in your head, or you in his?" "At least 11 years for this level of intensity," she replied. "And what's it like to...
Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe
WASHINGTON — Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies Monday, accusing Republican leaders of treating the former president like a “king” by defending him at every turn in a federal investigation into classified documents stored at his Florida estate. “Those who...
White House calls Trump’s remarks on American Jews ‘antisemitic and insulting’ – as it happened
Ex-president attacks US Jews for not supporting Israel enough – follow all the latest politics news
Why Donald Trump Is Riding Out Hurricane Ian at Mar-a-Lago
The former president remained in Florida as the powerful storm was due to hit the state on Wednesday.
MSNBC anchors, other media pundits fuel civil war fears over midterms: 'Democracy looks like it's over'
MSNBC anchors and other political commentators are warning voters to brace for a second civil war if Republicans regain control of Congress in the midterms.
Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black. Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet
Republican operatives and elites criticised former president Donald Trump for saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a “DEATH WISH”, but many Republican elected officials have stayed silent. The former president criticised Mr McConnell on his Truth Social account for supporting Democratic-led legislation after Mr McConnell voted...
Washington Examiner
SNL's Jan. 6 committee cold open takes on Pelosi call and Trump subpoena
Saturday Night Live opened the third episode of its new season spoofing this week's Jan. 6 select committee hearing. Cast members portraying prominent lawmakers on the committee took turns blaming former President Donald Trump for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and mocking the investigation before poking fun at footage released by the panel this week of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) coordinating with Vice President Mike Pence and other officials to restore order.
'Are you okay with this?': Bash asks Sen. Scott about Trump's racist insult
CNN’s Dana Bash asks Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) about former President Donald Trump’s social media post threatening Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell with a “death wish” for supporting “Democrat sponsored bills.” He also mocked his former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is McConnell’s wife.
Comments / 0