One person in critical condition after South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One shooting victim is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in South Memphis. Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of West Hillview Dr. at 12:25 a.m. According to MPD, the victim was transported to Regional one Hospital with...
Overnight Frayser shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in a Frayser neighborhood that Memphis Police said was an act of domestic violence. MPD said officers responded to the 3800 block of Helmwood Street around 2 a.m. Monday after shots were heard...
Covington alderman injured in golf cart crash
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Covington alderman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into his golf cart Monday evening, according to the Covington Police Department. Covington police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Cottonwood Way. Police said Alderman Danny Wallace was driving the street-approved golf...
Fire at FedEx World Hub in the Memphis airport prompts large firefighter response
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A small fire at the FedEx World Hub inside the Memphis International Airport caused a large firefighting presence Tuesday morning. The Memphis Fire Department said they responded to a two-alarm fire at the World Hub, which is located at 2903 Sprankel Avenue in Memphis, the north end of Memphis International Airport.
Ezekiel Kelly to go to grand jury for first killing of shooting spree in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis shooting spree suspect Ezekiel Kelly appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing on first-degree murder charges for the death of Dewayne Tunstall, the first victim of the shooting spree on Sept. 7. Three witnesses who were supposed to appear in court on Kelly's original...
Man accused of attempting to run over child, later assaulting police officer in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody Monday after attempting to run over a small child with a car, and later assaulting a Memphis police officer. According to a police report obtained by ABC24, the mother of the child had just returned to their Frayser home from Le Bonheur when her husband, Ferlando Wirt, was driving up and down her street, waiting for them.
Shelby County tracking to have more roadway fatalities than last year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last year the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security recorded 198 roadway fatalities in Shelby County. The current total of roadway fatalities for 2022 sits at 189 fatalities, with six of those fatalities happening in October, according to TDSHS. “I drive my children to school...
Two MPD officers relieved of duty after deadly 5 car crash while trying to stop stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two officers have been relieved of duty following a deadly crash Friday in southeast Memphis. Initially, MPD said officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles about 10 a.m. in the area of Kirby Pkwy. and Raines Rd. They said one person died at the scene and five others were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
2 dead, 2 children injured in Whitehaven crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are dead and two children are injured after a crash Friday evening in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to police, the crash happened at Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Police said the two children are expected to survive....
Memphis man accused of stealing $12,000 worth of Adidas shoes from train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces several charges after police said an officer caught him stealing Adidas shoes from a train. Brandon Cammon, 34, is charged with 15 counts of burglary, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, evading arrest, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. His bond is set at $70,000.
Woman and 2 minors taken to hospital, pole down after Midtown crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people, including two minors, were taken to the hospital after a crash Thursday night in Midtown, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis police said it happened on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard. One car hit a pole and another car overturned. According to...
Motorcyclist dies in morning crash in southeast Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a Friday morning crash in southeast Shelby County, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic investigators said a motorcycle and vehicle crashed about 7:15 a.m. Friday on Stateline at Berryman Drive, west of Hacks Cross. Investigators said the motorcyclist, Parker Riley, 23, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, died at the scene.
Memphis police searching for missing 3-year-old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother has been incarcerated and whose uncle has not returned the child to DCS. Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to...
MPD: missing 32-year-old man has been found
The Memphis Police Department said a 32-year-old man who had been missing since Monday, October 17, has been found. Further information was not released by police.
Seven people charged, accused of beating up woman on Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seven people face charges after Memphis Police said they beat up a woman on Beale Street while armed with guns. According to court records, Janice Johnson, Jada Johnson, Natasha Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Omari Johnson, Eric Williams, and Brandon Thomas each face two counts of aggravated assault.
'I did it' | New details on triple shooting that left adult & 10-year-old dead, another injured; victims identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting that killed a 10-year-old in Northeast Memphis Thursday made his first court appearance Friday morning. Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Allante McAbee, 21. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
Memphis Police officer injured in morning accident in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a female officer was injured in an accident in Frayser at the intersection of Whitney and Thomas Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:45 a.m. The officer was driving in a dark colored, unmarked vehicle. Investigators said she was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.
3-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks found safe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said Monday a three-year-old child who was missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe. The girl went missing on Oct. 6 after her mother was incarcerated on Oct. 6 and gave her to her godfather, according to MPD. The Department of Child Services was given custody of her by Juvenile Court, but the child's godfather did not return her to DCS.
Man charged after dog found decomposing, another malnourished, at South Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home. James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond. According to the...
Resident speaks out after lightning strike causes Cordova apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed 10 apartment units are a total loss after lighting struck an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Nathaniel Ramirez lived in Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova with his wife and 3-week-old child. “I was working, and I heard thunder that was incredibly loud;...
