MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said Monday a three-year-old child who was missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe. The girl went missing on Oct. 6 after her mother was incarcerated on Oct. 6 and gave her to her godfather, according to MPD. The Department of Child Services was given custody of her by Juvenile Court, but the child's godfather did not return her to DCS.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO