ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATN Local Memphis

Covington alderman injured in golf cart crash

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Covington alderman was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into his golf cart Monday evening, according to the Covington Police Department. Covington police said the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Cottonwood Way. Police said Alderman Danny Wallace was driving the street-approved golf...
COVINGTON, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Man accused of attempting to run over child, later assaulting police officer in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody Monday after attempting to run over a small child with a car, and later assaulting a Memphis police officer. According to a police report obtained by ABC24, the mother of the child had just returned to their Frayser home from Le Bonheur when her husband, Ferlando Wirt, was driving up and down her street, waiting for them.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Two MPD officers relieved of duty after deadly 5 car crash while trying to stop stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two officers have been relieved of duty following a deadly crash Friday in southeast Memphis. Initially, MPD said officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles about 10 a.m. in the area of Kirby Pkwy. and Raines Rd. They said one person died at the scene and five others were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

2 dead, 2 children injured in Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are dead and two children are injured after a crash Friday evening in Whitehaven, according to the Memphis Police Department. According to police, the crash happened at Horn Lake Road and Charter Avenue. Police said the two children are expected to survive....
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Motorcyclist dies in morning crash in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a Friday morning crash in southeast Shelby County, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic investigators said a motorcycle and vehicle crashed about 7:15 a.m. Friday on Stateline at Berryman Drive, west of Hacks Cross. Investigators said the motorcyclist, Parker Riley, 23, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, died at the scene.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis police searching for missing 3-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) have reported that they are looking for a 3-year-old whose mother has been incarcerated and whose uncle has not returned the child to DCS. Lakeviyonna Gibson has black hair and brown eyes and weighs between 40 to 50 pounds, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

'I did it' | New details on triple shooting that left adult & 10-year-old dead, another injured; victims identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting that killed a 10-year-old in Northeast Memphis Thursday made his first court appearance Friday morning. Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Allante McAbee, 21. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Memphis Police officer injured in morning accident in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a female officer was injured in an accident in Frayser at the intersection of Whitney and Thomas Tuesday, Oct. 11 around 7:45 a.m. The officer was driving in a dark colored, unmarked vehicle. Investigators said she was taken to Regional One Hospital with minor injuries, but she is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

3-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks found safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said Monday a three-year-old child who was missing for nearly two weeks has been found safe. The girl went missing on Oct. 6 after her mother was incarcerated on Oct. 6 and gave her to her godfather, according to MPD. The Department of Child Services was given custody of her by Juvenile Court, but the child's godfather did not return her to DCS.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy