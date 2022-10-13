Read full article on original website
Related
Why Civil Beat Readers Will Be Seeing More Stories About The Philippines
Filipinos have a rich history in Hawaii, with roots dating back to the early 20th century when laborers came to the islands to work on the sugar plantations in what was then a U.S. territory. Today, the Filipino community makes up some 16% of the population of the 50th state,...
US Pledges More Than $800 Million To Pacific Islands To Thwart China
WASHINGTON — The White House announced Thursday that it intends to invest $810 million in new aid for the Pacific Island region as part of a renewed effort to combat China’s influence and rebuild decades-old diplomatic relationships that have been strained by American abuse and neglect. The funds...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0