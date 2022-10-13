ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center

To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Housing And Rail Can’t Be Ignored In Aloha Stadium Plans

Canceling the proposed Aloha Stadium entertainment-district project was needed, both for its misconception and miscarriage, but also because it insufficiently addressed Oahu’s biggest needs: housing and rail. A lot of money was wasted to date. But a whole lot more will be saved later. It’s a tremendous public investment,...
‘It’s Not Just About The Plants’: A Hawaii Educator Unearths Life Lessons In A High School Garden

Paul Balazs grabbed a shovel and started digging, carefully splitting up a banana plant for propagation in the Peace and Sustainability Garden at Kaiser High School. He started as an English teacher at the East Honolulu school a decade ago. Now, he’s teaching leadership training and theory of knowledge, and is a student adviser. But to community members and colleagues, Balazs is a “life force,” as neighboring farmer Heather Mohr put it.
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

