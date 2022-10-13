Read full article on original website
Related
Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Governor Candidates On The Environment: Sharp Contrasts And A Little Overlap
Early into his tenure, Hawaii Gov. David Ige notably rejected liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as a so-called “bridge fuel” to rely on while the state pursued an existence free of fossil fuels by 2045. However, the two candidates vying to succeed Ige aren’t following that same path...
‘The Most Important Decision’: Hawaii Police Commission Ponders Criteria For New Chief
With the resignation of Hawaii Police Chief Paul Ferreira in September, the Big Island becomes the fourth county since 2019 to undertake the process of filling the critical law enforcement leadership position. The role of police chief in any county is a powerful position. Replacing a chief requires volunteer members...
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center
To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Catherine Toth Fox: Let's Invest In Hawaii's Child Care Sector Before It's Too Late
Get a bunch of toddler moms together and inevitably the conversation turns to child care. Who watches your kids? What preschools are you going to apply to? When is it acceptable to start drinking wine on a Tuesday?. And then we start talking — OK, complaining — about the cost....
Reject The Aloha Stadium Plan In Favor Of UH Manoa
To play on a famous line from a popular Hollywood film from 1989, if they build it, will they come?. More specifically, if the state of Hawaii rebuilds Aloha Stadium, will tens of thousands of football fans fill the seats to cheer on the Rainbow Warriors as in days of old?
Hawaii Democrats Face Little GOP Opposition. But They’re Still Raising Money
Winning the Democratic primary has been good for Jill Tokuda’s campaign coffers. The former state senator is running for Hawaii’s 2nd Congressional District, which covers rural Oahu and the neighbor islands, and is all but assured victory in November given the state’s penchant for electing Democrats. Still,...
Hawaii Seeks To Ease Nursing Shortage By Expanding Training Capacity
Gov. David Ige on Thursday released $1.75 million in state funds to the University of Hawaii, which will use the money to create 39 nursing instructor positions on campuses statewide to ease a severe nursing shortage. The new positions will help double the university’s intake of nursing students as it...
Sally Kaye: What Do Josh Green And I Have In Common? Pittsburgh
Duke Aiona recently called out Josh Green in a gubernatorial candidate forum on Oct. 3 because he wasn’t born in Hawaii. Well. By dissing Josh this way, Duke was – mindlessly, really – dissing where Josh is from: Pittsburgh. Since this is my home town too, and...
The Interior Department Is Developing A New Policy For Native Hawaiian Consultation
The Interior Department announced Tuesday that it will seek input from community leaders in coming weeks as it develops its first consultation policy for Native Hawaiians. Unlike American Indian tribes and Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians are not federally recognized by the U.S. government as having their own sovereign nation. The...
Jill Tokuda Looks Like A Shoo-In For Congress. What Would She Do?
WASHINGTON — Jill Tokuda is on the cusp of fulfilling a high school promise. It was the early 1990s and Tokuda was traveling to the mainland for the first time, not for vacation, but as part of a program designed to bring students from across the country to the nation’s capital to learn about and engage with U.S. democracy.
Housing And Rail Can’t Be Ignored In Aloha Stadium Plans
Canceling the proposed Aloha Stadium entertainment-district project was needed, both for its misconception and miscarriage, but also because it insufficiently addressed Oahu’s biggest needs: housing and rail. A lot of money was wasted to date. But a whole lot more will be saved later. It’s a tremendous public investment,...
‘It’s Not Just About The Plants’: A Hawaii Educator Unearths Life Lessons In A High School Garden
Paul Balazs grabbed a shovel and started digging, carefully splitting up a banana plant for propagation in the Peace and Sustainability Garden at Kaiser High School. He started as an English teacher at the East Honolulu school a decade ago. Now, he’s teaching leadership training and theory of knowledge, and is a student adviser. But to community members and colleagues, Balazs is a “life force,” as neighboring farmer Heather Mohr put it.
Conservative Super PAC Jumps In To Hawaii Governors Race
You may have seen some unsolicited text messages recently that start something like this: “Are you done with corrupt politicians like Josh Green?”. Or another that goes: “Shutting down Native Hawaiians: Josh Green did the unthinkable.”. The texts link to videos of remarks Green made at a college...
Families Demand Answers After Navy Water Main Breaks Near Pearl Harbor
The Navy urged residents to conserve water after a fourth water main break occurred on its system Monday, adding to the list of problems for some 93,000 people near Pearl Harbor who faced a fuel contamination crisis last year. Military officials said people should continue to boil water for drinking...
Candidate Q&A: Elijah Pierick — State House District 39
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Elijah Pierick, Republican candidate for state House District 39, which includes Royal Kunia,...
Why Civil Beat Readers Will Be Seeing More Stories About The Philippines
Filipinos have a rich history in Hawaii, with roots dating back to the early 20th century when laborers came to the islands to work on the sugar plantations in what was then a U.S. territory. Today, the Filipino community makes up some 16% of the population of the 50th state,...
Abortion In Hawaii: Ige Orders Legal Safeguards For Women Traveling From Other States
Women traveling from another state to get an abortion in Hawaii and medical professionals who do the procedure will be protected from legal punishment under an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. David Ige. The decision came after 14 states banned abortion in line with the U.S. Supreme Court decision...
Why Ethics Reform Hasn’t Been A Bigger Issue In The Hawaii Governor’s Race
You might think the stunning parade of criminal wrongdoing in state, city and county government in recent years would inspire a robust slate of reform proposals. But that hasn’t happened in the campaign for governor so far. Consider: A former Honolulu police chief was convicted of conspiracy and obstruction...
Danny De Gracia: Hawaii Residents Need Training And Education To Prepare For Nuclear Attack
As Gov. David Ige leaves office, some critics will continue to jab at him for the 2018 North Korean missile alert false alarm in which he said he forgot his social media passwords and couldn’t tell locals in a timely manner that the warning was in error. This is...
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 1