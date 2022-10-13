Read full article on original website
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Proof That New Jersey Winters Aren’t That Bad After All
Before you know it, the crisp temperatures of a New Jersey autumn will give way to the bitter cold of a Garden State winter. So, just how bad do we have it here in New Jersey during the winter months?. Just by the nature of where we live, New Jersey...
You Won’t Believe How Much TV New Jersey Is Actually Watching
If there has ever been a state that is too busy to watch TV, we live in it right here in the Garden State. We’re way too preoccupied with all the other things in our lives to spend too much time on any TV shows. Or are we?. It...
New Jersey, Would You Try These Outrageous Beauty Treatments?
Is there anything that we won’t do to be beautiful? There are some crazy treatments out there that have me wondering if someone is just playing a massive joke on us. Would you try these outrageous beauty treatments?. Bird Poop Facial. We had a caller from Freehold call us...
This Stunning New Jersey Beach Makes It Onto A Prestigious List
As we work our way toward a New Jersey Halloween, the summer lovers among us are always looking for something, anything, to help us think about summer. Would having one of our beaches named among the best do the trick?. Let’s all put our summer hats back on for a...
Hey, Slackers: Experts Say These are the 10 Laziest Towns in NJ
A website has released a list of the top ten laziest cities in New Jersey and depending on which end of the state you live in, you, apparently, either work really hard or not at all. That's because eight of the ten laziest places in the Garden State are in...
This Place Is Named The Most Intense Haunted Experience In New Jersey
There are very few words in the English language that instill fear like the words mental asylum. When you watch a horrifying movie and then find out it was actually based on a true story, it is even more bone-chilling. This haunted experience is just like that. Why is this...
Study Says New Jersey Ranks Very Low For Christmas Spirit
Bah-humbug is exactly the right phrase to use when it comes to Christmas in New Jersey, at least that’s what the findings of one published study suggest. It turns out that you can forget about all those wonderful town Christmas tree lightings here in the Garden State. And apparently, those beautifully decorated homes we see up and down our beautiful side streets mean absolutely nothing.
Residents Can Now Enjoy New Café In Downtown Mays Landing, NJ
Now, I'll be the first one to admit that it's nice to have a lot of options to choose from when you're on the hunt for some really good grub. That's especially true if you're looking to grab some breakfast. There's something about breakfast food that's, sort of, nostalgic and...
New Jersey’s Favorite Fictional Boss Might Surprise You
Tony Stark? Olivia Pope? Darth Vader? None of those were named New Jersey's favorite fictional boss. You might be surprised who was!. National Boss's Day is Sunday, October 16th. To mark the occasion, Grand Canyon University recently had a team of researchers analyze Google Trends Seach Date over a period of a year to put together a list of America's most popular fictional bosses.
This Is Why You Should Never Pet A Dog With A Red Collar In New Jersey
Never ever pet a dog with a red collar, and this is why...I just learned about this too and my mind is blown. There are three colors that we should be paying attention to when we see a dog’s collar. Of course, not everyone follows this suggested practice but if you always use it as a gauge you’ll be safer in case they do.
Central Jersey Could Soon Be An Official Place Ending The Debate
In our state, we’ve all agreed that North and South Jersey exist. It always has been, but for some weird reason, we've never decided what to do with the heart of our state. Is Central Jersey a thing? Well, the decision on that is about to be official. If...
Salem Witch Trials Are Famous: Were There New Jersey Witch Trials?
Everyone remembers learning about the infamous Salem, Massachusetts Witch Trials of 1692 and 1693 in grade school. What you may never have heard about is reporting that took place on October 22, 1730, in the Pennsylvania Gazette. Of interest, the article was written by none other than Benjamin Franklin. Because...
Guy Fieri Picks His Favorite New Jersey Restaurants
Welcome to flavortown! When it comes to the best food in South Jersey and the Jersey Shore, there are lots of opinions but none greater than that of Guy Fieri. You can't keep him out of Jersey. Diners Drive-ins and Dives keep hitting us up because Guy knows a good thing when he tastes it. If you ask me, he's making excuses to keep coming back and we are not complaining.
Rio Grande NJ Firefighter Surprised By Snake – and it Bites!
Stan Cinowski has seen a lot in his years as a volunteer firefighter - but, he's never seen this!. In a post on Facebook, the Rio Grande Fire Company reports that Stan was getting ready to go out on a call when he got the surprise of his life: "Stan Cinowski was gearing up and went to grab his helmet from the gear rack and noticed what looked to be a tail of a snake hanging from the rack. Of course, he thought somebody put a fake snake under his helmet. (Not that we would do that)LOL. "
Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine
An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
Not Grandma! Deptford, NJ, Grandmother Scammed Out Of Almost $10k
Before, it was "hide ya kids, hide ya wife....". Now, you better hide your grandma, too. People are out here gunning for them when it comes to wire fraud. These scammers are getting pretty good. That's some sad news for Libby Maurer, an 82-year-old grandmother from Deptford Township, Gloucester County, who thought her grandson needed bail money. According to NJ.com, Mauer was frauded out of eight thousand dollars as a result of what the internet is calling the 'grandma scam'.
Puerto Rican Man Sentenced For Conspiring to Bring Massive Amounts of Cocaine Into NJ
Federal authorities say a man from Puerto Rico was sentenced on Tuesday to a decade in prison for conspiring to distribute over 250 kilograms of cocaine. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 29-year-old Mariano Enrique Arroyo Perez, a.k.a. “Humilde,” previously pleaded guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.
Jersey Girl Danielle Jonas Helps Friend Choose Bridal Gown on ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ [VIDEO]
Celebrity wife and New Jersey native Danielle Jonas recently made an appearance on TLC's hit reality show 'Say Yes to the Dress' to help a friend pick out her perfect wedding gown. Danielle, who's married to Kevin of the Jonas Brothers, was on hand at Kleinfeld's bridal boutique in New...
Hamilton Township NJ Cops Searching for Suspect in Theft
Police in Hamilton Township are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a motor vehicle theft, plus the unauthorized use of credit cards. Police say the incidents occurred on September 10th. The Hamiton Township Police Department has provided the accompanying photos and they ask that anyone with...
