Hawaii State

Honolulu Civil Beat

Why Hawaii's Language Access Office Is Having Trouble 'Fulfilling Its Mission'

When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Feena Bonoan

Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Feena Bonoan, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate. Her opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Fighting For Workers Or Fleecing Them? An Ousted Honolulu Union Boss Faces His Reckoning

Brian Ahakuelo says he dedicated his life to advocating for better pay and working conditions for members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. As head of IBEW Local 1260 for five years, he said he worked to bolster relationships with employers and the community, get the best possible deals for workers and protect the financial health of the union itself.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center

To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

