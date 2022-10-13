Read full article on original website
Freedom Of The Press Is An Old Issue In The Philippines. What Will Marcos Jr. Do Now?
The fatal shooting of Filipino radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa in Manila earlier this month has heightened concerns that the media will remain under attack during the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. The 63-year-old host of the...
US Pledges More Than $800 Million To Pacific Islands To Thwart China
WASHINGTON — The White House announced Thursday that it intends to invest $810 million in new aid for the Pacific Island region as part of a renewed effort to combat China’s influence and rebuild decades-old diplomatic relationships that have been strained by American abuse and neglect. The funds...
Solomon Islands Agreed To US-Pacific Island Accord After China References Axed
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll...
Danny De Gracia: The Navy Needs To Make Red Hill A Priority
In the three decades since the end of the Cold War, military contamination of the environment across the globe has come to light as one of the most frustrating challenges to face the former superpowers of the United States and Russia. Toxic chemicals, radioactive waste and disruption of ecosystems have...
Why Hawaii’s Language Access Office Is Having Trouble ‘Fulfilling Its Mission’
When the pandemic hit in 2020, the Hawaii unemployment office was flooded with calls from thousands of workers who suddenly found themselves without a paycheck. People had to wait hours for a representative to help with their claim. But workers who didn’t speak English well or at all faced another hurdle: communicating with staffers who finally answered their calls.
Candidate Q&A: U.S. Senate — Feena Bonoan
Editor’s note: For Hawaii’s Nov. 8 General Election, Civil Beat asked candidates to answer some questions about where they stand on various issues and what their priorities will be if elected. The following came from Feena Bonoan, Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate. Her opponents are Democrat Brian Schatz,...
Concern about climate change shrinks globally as threat grows, survey shows
Concerns about climate change shrank across the world last year, with fewer than half of those questioned in a new survey believing it posed a “very serious threat” to their countries over the next 20 years. Only 20% of people in China, the world’s biggest polluter, said they...
Almost 200 Nations Are Set To Tackle Climate Change At COP27 In Egypt
In a crucial meeting for tackling the climate crisis, almost 200 countries will come together in Egypt at the start of November for a “Conference of the Parties,” or COP27. You may remember hearing about COP26 in Glasgow about this time last year. It was often hailed as...
Australia to investigate reports pilots trained Chinese military - minister
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said the military was investigating reports its former pilots were accepting training roles in China, as Britain said it could take legal action to stop its pilots being similarly recruited on national security grounds.
Abortion In Hawaii: Ige Orders Legal Safeguards For Women Traveling From Other States
Women traveling from another state to get an abortion in Hawaii and medical professionals who do the procedure will be protected from legal punishment under an executive order signed Tuesday by Gov. David Ige. The decision came after 14 states banned abortion in line with the U.S. Supreme Court decision...
Fighting For Workers Or Fleecing Them? An Ousted Honolulu Union Boss Faces His Reckoning
Brian Ahakuelo says he dedicated his life to advocating for better pay and working conditions for members of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. As head of IBEW Local 1260 for five years, he said he worked to bolster relationships with employers and the community, get the best possible deals for workers and protect the financial health of the union itself.
Lee Cataluna: A Small College Sets The Stage For Big Dreams
On the uncrowded campus nestled near the lush Koolau mountains, a big idea is taking shape. Hawaii’s first Conservatory of Performing Arts will begin next fall with a class of 16 to 20 students. Acting conservatories have names like Juilliard, American Conservatory Theater, and California Institute of the Arts....
Innovations In Ancient Aquaculture Could Bring Striped Mullet Back To The Dinner Table
Fishermen used to sit on shorelines and catch striped mullet, then steam them for dinner. But these days, most keiki don’t know what steamed striped mullet tastes like, or even what a school of mullet looks like. For the past two decades, the striped mullet population in Hawaii has...
Governor Candidates On The Environment: Sharp Contrasts And A Little Overlap
Early into his tenure, Hawaii Gov. David Ige notably rejected liquefied natural gas, or LNG, as a so-called “bridge fuel” to rely on while the state pursued an existence free of fossil fuels by 2045. However, the two candidates vying to succeed Ige aren’t following that same path...
US Supreme Court’s Decision Not To Hear American Samoa Citizenship Case Gets Mixed Reaction
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case Monday that sought to challenge the lack of birthright citizenship in American Samoa and overturn racist legal precedents that have been used to justify different treatment for residents of U.S. territories compared with those in U.S. states. John Fitisemanu, a Utah...
Danny De Gracia: Vote For Moderates And Move Hawaii Closer To The Sane Center
To quote a line from my all-time favorite film, “The Top Gun trophy’s still up for grabs, so every point counts.”. While I wish I could say that this upcoming election will be a walk in the park, Hawaii seems to have a problem when it comes to choosing balanced people to lead and manage our state. I and many others have said this so many times in so many prior elections, but you guys really need to vote for good candidates for office so we can fix things.
Jill Tokuda Looks Like A Shoo-In For Congress. What Would She Do?
WASHINGTON — Jill Tokuda is on the cusp of fulfilling a high school promise. It was the early 1990s and Tokuda was traveling to the mainland for the first time, not for vacation, but as part of a program designed to bring students from across the country to the nation’s capital to learn about and engage with U.S. democracy.
