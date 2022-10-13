Read full article on original website
Fashion East Opens Applications For Its Fall/Winter 2023 Season Showcase
Founded by Lulu Kennedy in 2000, Fashion East has acted as a talent finder and incubator that’s birthed success stories including Kim Jones (Dior/Fendi), Craig Green, Simone Rocha, Maximilian Davis (Ferragamo), Martine Rose, Charles Jeffrey, Jonathan Anderson (LOEWE), Mowalola Ogunlesi, Chet Lo, and now maybe even you in the future to come. This is thanks to the just-opened application form for Fall/Winter 2023, giving you the chance to showcase your work alongside others in a co-ed presentation in February.
New Balance Made in U.K. Prepares Muted 920 and 991 Pack
New Balance’s British Flimby-based factory has powered through 40 years of quality releases, crafting various premium silhouettes that stand alone. As the base celebrates its anniversary, New Balance is promoting several kicks to keep an eye on. Following the arrival of a minimalistic 1500, the imprint’s Made in U.K. line sees a muted pack featuring the 920 and 991.
Balenciaga's Tape Covered Hourglass Handbag Sported by Kim Kardashian Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian turned heads when she showed up at Balenciaga‘s Fall 2022 Paris Fashion Week show wrapped in bright yellow/black tape, topping off her outfit with a matching bag. Originally believed to be a custom accompaniment for her look, Balenciaga has now made the striking bag available. The “Hourglass...
Yardsale’s Latest Collection Makes Skate Culture Accessible to Anyone
Throughout the U.K., there’s a variety of labels that are using the world of skateboarding to their benefit. For example, Manchester-based Drama Call uses the culture to deliver new-school interpretations of oversized, skate-ready silhouettes with its cozy tracksuits and reworked logo T-shirts. Another brand working similarly is Always Do What You Should Do which is consistently presenting post-Y2K garments for easygoing designs that are inspired by the likes of Rip Curl and Billabong. With this being said, it’s clear that skate culture in the U.K. is there for all to see, despite the increased popularity of the sport from Britain’s transatlantic cousins in the U.S. However, back in Britain, there’s another brand using skateboarding to its advantage and creating its own lane — Yardsale.
Maharishi Teases a Reebok LT Court Collaboration
One formula that has proven to be successful for the Reebok design team is bringing in partners that will bring their own minimal-yet-tasteful touch to its classic silhouettes. We’ve seen this occur with JJJJound and its various collaborations as well as Maison Margiela and Tyrrell Winston, and now Maharishi is getting its opportunity to shine. The London-based streetwear label has been tapped to rework the Reebok LT Court in its own militaristic way.
Canada Goose, Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Champion the Art of Deconstruction for Fall 2022
Canada Goose has initiated the launch of its innovative, functional-first collection with Chinese-born, London-based designer Feng Chen Wang and Chinese artist Xu Zhen. The collaborative Fall/Winter 2022 range envisions Canada Goose’s luxury performance heritage through the lens of Wang’s “future-modern” styles and Zhen’s pattern-heavy conceptual art series “Under Heaven.” The result is an expressive, graphic-heavy lineup intended for seasonal transitions, with versatility at its fore via deconstructable elements.
LA Fashion Week SS23 Provided Visibility and Opportunity for Established (and Emerging) Designers
Fashion Month officially ends in October, with each of the major fashion capitals – New York, London, Milan and Paris – showcasing its native assortment of men’s and women’s designer collections for the upcoming Spring/Summer 2023 season. Yet, with Fashion Week’s jam-packed schedule taking place twice a year (from February to March, and again from September to October), it’s easy for less-established brands and younger designers to get lost in the mix.
J.Crew Unveils New Collection With BEAMS PLUS
Despite being a brand more so geared towards finance bros and those with preppy fashion sensibilities, J. Crew will often dabble into various collaborative projects to expand its audience. We’ve seen the imprint do this with its recent collection alongside NOAH founder Brendon Babenzien, and now we’re seeing it partner up with BEAMS PLUS for a fall-friendly apparel and accessories collection.
Noon Goons Launches Its Second Collection With Vans
Momentum is on Vans’ side this fall season as the brand has been participating in several collaborative projects that have propelled it into the sneaker spotlight. Among the popular ones are a recent Authentic team-up that is made alongside One Piece and an old school-inspired collection with Concepts, and now it’s slated to reunite with Noon Goons for a new capsule.
Dr. Martens and Slam Jam Unveil Debut Collaboration
British footwear imprint Dr. Martens has tapped Italian retailer Slam Jam for a new collaboration. Marking the entities’ debut effort, the collaboration merges workwear styles with electronic music subcultures. Taking center stage is Dr. Martens’ 1461 shoe that has been reimagined with subtle construction worker uniform detailing. The shoe...
Palm Angels SS23 Welcomes You to Miami
For Spring/Summer 2023, Palm Angels creative director Francesco Ragazzi has readied a Floridian furlough, with a made-in-Italy ready-to-wear collection titled “Welcome to Miami.”. Defined by the label’s distinct streetwear design codes, the range confidently embraces the pinks, yellows and blues of Magic City. Per sharp, minimalist tailoring and signature...
Sergio Tacchini and Union Los Angeles Merge Street and Sportswear in New Collaboration
Tennis label Sergio Tacchini and counter-cultural boutique Union Los Angeles have joined forces for a collection residing at the intersection of sportswear and streetwear. The collaboration, enlivened by a longtime friendship between Union owner Chris Gibbs and Sergio Tacchini creative director Sung Choi (who created Union’s original “Frontman” iconography), reinvents heritage Tacchini silhouettes with Union’s forward-minded design codes. Among the range, joint iconography decorates a bevy of premium twill track jackets and pants, hoodies, tennis polos, T-shirts, shorts, color-blocked bucket hats and caps. Overall, the color story is kept simple: white and navy tones dominate, while green accents offer a subtle strike.
LOEWE's Sinkhole Obsession Expands Onto the Cubi and Amazona 15 Bags
Jonathan Anderson‘s collections for LOEWE are nothing short of fashion wizardry, playing within the boundaries of house cues while simultaneously capable of rewriting the brand’s own rulebook. If you need reminding, take a look at its $12,050 USD sinkhole-covered car coat, or the entire Fall/Winter 2022 men’s runway show at that. Now, with this in mind, LOEWE has released two bags informed by the sinkhole philosophy, delivering the Amazona 15 and Cubi bags indebted to the kitchen essential.
Smiley and Reebok Reveal the Last Footwear Batch of Their 50th Anniversary Capsule
Reebok‘s repertoire of collaborative projects touches nearly every point of culture from sports to high fashion to nostalgic shows like the Power Rangers. And this fall, the brand has further expanded its catalog with new partners, one being Smiley which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. And to tap into this celebration Reebok has finally unveiled the final footwear installments of this celebratory collection.
Official Images of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Stone Flax"
While the results of putting its adidas YEEZY line “under review” are to be determined, plenty of new releases from Ye and the Three Stripes continue to take place. Recently, the two have revisited the adidas YEEZY 500 High and brought the fade-effect to the adidas YZY KNIT RNR. Now, the previously teased adidas YEEZY 450 “Stone Flax” is set for release this week.
Uniqlo UT Expands on Its 'Spy x Family' Collection
For Uniqlo, its UT division has celebrated art, pop culture, anime and more. Now commemorating its 20th anniversary, the line continues to provide fans of countless franchises and artists with the opportunity to rep them with pride. For 2022, this includes showcasing the year’s hit new anime adaptation, Spy x Family. In July, a capsule of tees were offered with various thematic graphics and as part two of Spy x Family‘s first season continues, a second capsule is on the way.
Heron Preston SS23 Takes a Trip Around NYC
Heron Preston looks to his second home for Spring/Summer 2023, taking a journey around the Big Apple. His previous co-ed range presented earlier this year saw the San Francisco-born designer reflect on his everyday design practices, delivering his recognizable streetwear language with a sustainable approach. Preston’s most recent collection saw...
M.I.A. Releases First Studio Album in Six Years, 'MATA'
After a lengthy six-year wait, M.I.A. has finally released her newest studio album MATA. Clocking in approximately 35 minutes, the 13-track record features a sole guest appearance from Navz-42 along with production work from the likes of Skrillex, Rex Kudo, T-Minus, Diplo, Heavy Mellow and more. MATA marks her first solo full length effort since 2016’s AIM, and is described by M.I.A. as an album highlighting the clash between “ego and spirituality,” further telling Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, “Because as a musician, you need some ego, otherwise you can’t do it. Also the genre of music that, genres I should say, is all very much like egocentric. It’s not like I’m an artist that came through gospel or something. For me, it was like to have that journey, and also, it was a significant time to discuss like Islamophobia…talking about wars in the Middle East, and things like that.”
TUMI Debuts McLaren Collection With F1 Driver Lando Norris
After debuting its documentary-style “Built for the Journey” campaign with pro footballer Son Heung-min, Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, recording artist Anthony Ramos and singer Gracie Abrams this past August, TUMI has now released its McLaren collection with Lando Norris. As a continuation of the “Built for the...
