Dwayne Johnson and other stars shine at the 'Black Adam' world premiere. Here are the 20 best photos.

"Black Adam" stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell at the world premiere. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The "Black Adam" world premiere took place in New York on Wednesday.

Stars including Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Keegan-Michael Key hit the red carpet.

The upcoming DC blockbuster premieres in theaters on October 21.

Johnson plays Black Adam, the anti-hero of the film. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson and comedian Tracy Morgan. Rob Kim / WireImage

Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson with Dany's brother, producer Hiram Garcia. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The series was nominated for five Emmys while on air. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

MrBeast was wearing casual clothing on the carpet. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Many of the stars wore black to the premiere. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

This is his second appearance in a DC film after voicing Green Lantern in the 2022 animated movie "Green Lantern: Beware My Power." Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Swindell wore a long silver dress to the event. Rob Kim / WireImage

He plays the fourth and final superhero of the Justice League of America, Doctor Fate. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

The JLA is a DC superhero team that opposes Black Adam in the movie. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Halevi wore a white dress with a cape for the event. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

This is the young actor's biggest film to date. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Sabongui wore makeup depicting the eye of Horus to the event. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Uli Latukefu also has an unnamed role in the movie. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Shahi also decided to wear bright red to the event. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Mohammed Amer plays Karim, Adrianna Tomaz's sister. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

While Amer's coat is black on the outside, the inside has a floral design. ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

McKenzie starred in the DC crime series as Detective James Gordon. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Key and Johnson are longtime friends. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

