Dwayne Johnson and other stars shine at the 'Black Adam' world premiere. Here are the 20 best photos.

“Bachelor” baby! Lauren Bushnell gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane’s second son on Oct. 16, she revealed on Instagram. The now-mother of two shared an emotional video of her oldest son meeting his younger brother after she gave birth, captioning it, “10.16.22 🤍.” Lane also announced the happy news on his own social media with a photo of their son Dutton with the newest addition to their family. “Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” he wrote. Bushnell, 32, told her Instagram followers in June that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 after welcoming son Dutton, now 1, in...

2 HOURS AGO