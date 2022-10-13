ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Dwayne Johnson and other stars shine at the 'Black Adam' world premiere. Here are the 20 best photos.

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49pHbH_0iXAr6GQ00
"Black Adam" stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge and Quintessa Swindell at the world premiere.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

  • The "Black Adam" world premiere took place in New York on Wednesday.
  • Stars including Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Keegan-Michael Key hit the red carpet.
  • The upcoming DC blockbuster premieres in theaters on October 21.
The main event, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, arrived in all-red.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PSnqL_0iXAr6GQ00
Johnson plays Black Adam, the anti-hero of the film.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

Johnson took multiple photos with costars and other celebrities at the event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k5TgF_0iXAr6GQ00
Dwayne Johnson and comedian Tracy Morgan.

Rob Kim / WireImage

Johnson also posed with Dany Garcia, his ex-wife, manager, and cofounder of the actor's production company, Seven Bucks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNjU7_0iXAr6GQ00
Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson with Dany's brother, producer Hiram Garcia.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Johnson had a "Ballers" reunion with his costar Arielle Kebbel.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LJuf_0iXAr6GQ00
The series was nominated for five Emmys while on air.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

YouTube star MrBeast was also photographed with the "Black Adam" star.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJ1EF_0iXAr6GQ00
MrBeast was wearing casual clothing on the carpet.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Noah Centineo, who stars as superhero Atom Smasher, made an appearance on the red carpet.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ojUi_0iXAr6GQ00
Many of the stars wore black to the premiere.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge was also there.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQViB_0iXAr6GQ00
This is his second appearance in a DC film after voicing Green Lantern in the 2022 animated movie "Green Lantern: Beware My Power."

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Quintessa Swindell also plays a superhero called Cyclone.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SKOOn_0iXAr6GQ00
Swindell wore a long silver dress to the event.

Rob Kim / WireImage

Pierce Brosnan walked the red carpet with his wife Keely Shaye Smith.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GN6Zm_0iXAr6GQ00
He plays the fourth and final superhero of the Justice League of America, Doctor Fate.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

The three young heroes of the Justice League of America posed for a picture together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wbQQk_0iXAr6GQ00
The JLA is a DC superhero team that opposes Black Adam in the movie.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Odelya Halevi plays Black Adam's wife in the movie.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sJo4_0iXAr6GQ00
Halevi wore a white dress with a cape for the event.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Jalon Christian, who plays Black Adam's son in the movie, walked the carpet in all-black.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3otjfz_0iXAr6GQ00
This is the young actor's biggest film to date.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Bodhi Sabongui plays an unnamed role in the film.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4sxp_0iXAr6GQ00
Sabongui wore makeup depicting the eye of Horus to the event.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Uli Latukefu, who plays Dwayne Johnson in his comedy series "Young Rock," also attended the event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8zHt_0iXAr6GQ00
Uli Latukefu also has an unnamed role in the movie.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Sarah Shahi, who plays a resistance fighter called Adrianna Tomaz in the film, also attended the premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nv2wx_0iXAr6GQ00
Shahi also decided to wear bright red to the event.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Comedian Mohammed Amer was also at the premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wygc4_0iXAr6GQ00
Mohammed Amer plays Karim, Adrianna Tomaz's sister.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Amer also took the opportunity to steal the spotlight from one of his costars.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trEa3_0iXAr6GQ00
While Amer's coat is black on the outside, the inside has a floral design.

ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images

"Gotham" star Ben McKenzie made a surprise appearance at the premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGbPc_0iXAr6GQ00
McKenzie starred in the DC crime series as Detective James Gordon.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Pugliese also showed up to the premiere.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kdmr4_0iXAr6GQ00
Key and Johnson are longtime friends.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

‘Bachelor’ alum Lauren Bushnell gives birth to second son with Chris Lane

“Bachelor” baby! Lauren Bushnell gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane’s second son on Oct. 16, she revealed on Instagram. The now-mother of two shared an emotional video of her oldest son meeting his younger brother after she gave birth, captioning it, “10.16.22 🤍.” Lane also announced the happy news on his own social media with a photo of their son Dutton with the newest addition to their family. “Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” he wrote. Bushnell, 32, told her Instagram followers in June that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 after welcoming son Dutton, now 1, in...
Insider

Insider

631K+
Followers
35K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy