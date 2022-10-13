Dwayne Johnson and other stars shine at the 'Black Adam' world premiere. Here are the 20 best photos.
By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
5 days ago
The "Black Adam" world premiere took place in New York on Wednesday.
Stars including Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan, and Keegan-Michael Key hit the red carpet.
The upcoming DC blockbuster premieres in theaters on October 21.
The main event, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, arrived in all-red. Johnson took multiple photos with costars and other celebrities at the event. Johnson also posed with Dany Garcia, his ex-wife, manager, and cofounder of the actor's production company, Seven Bucks. Johnson had a "Ballers" reunion with his costar Arielle Kebbel. YouTube star MrBeast was also photographed with the "Black Adam" star. Noah Centineo, who stars as superhero Atom Smasher, made an appearance on the red carpet. Hawkman actor Aldis Hodge was also there. Quintessa Swindell also plays a superhero called Cyclone. Pierce Brosnan walked the red carpet with his wife Keely Shaye Smith. The three young heroes of the Justice League of America posed for a picture together. Odelya Halevi plays Black Adam's wife in the movie. Jalon Christian, who plays Black Adam's son in the movie, walked the carpet in all-black. Bodhi Sabongui plays an unnamed role in the film. Uli Latukefu, who plays Dwayne Johnson in his comedy series "Young Rock," also attended the event. Sarah Shahi, who plays a resistance fighter called Adrianna Tomaz in the film, also attended the premiere. Comedian Mohammed Amer was also at the premiere. Amer also took the opportunity to steal the spotlight from one of his costars. "Gotham" star Ben McKenzie made a surprise appearance at the premiere. Keegan-Michael Key and his wife Elisa Pugliese also showed up to the premiere. Read the original article on Insider
Tom Felton shared memories from the set of the "Harry Potter" films in his memoir, "Beyond the Wand." To film flying scenes, the actors had to look at tennis balls and pretend they were something else. Felton said that costar Daniel Radcliffe looked at "a picture of a particularly beautiful...
George Clooney and Julia Roberts improvised insulting jokes in their new movie "Ticket to Paradise." Other actors in the scene were surprised by how harsh they were with each other. "We're still friends. Don't worry," Roberts said on SiriusXM's "The Jess Cagle Show."
Russell Crowe denied having a bad table read for the 1997 film "My Best Friend's Wedding" on Friday. Crowe tweeted the claim was "pure imagination" and wrote that he never auditioned for the film. Director P.J. Hogan's comments about Crowe made headlines in February after they appeared in a new...
Jamie Lee Curtis insisted she did her own stunt where her face is thrown into a prop glass cabinet. "I was reluctant — if not trying to forbid it — but it happened," said director David Gordon Green. Green said in the movie's finale, Curtis' stunt double only...
“Bachelor” baby!
Lauren Bushnell gave birth to her and husband Chris Lane’s second son on Oct. 16, she revealed on Instagram.
The now-mother of two shared an emotional video of her oldest son meeting his younger brother after she gave birth, captioning it, “10.16.22 🤍.”
Lane also announced the happy news on his own social media with a photo of their son Dutton with the newest addition to their family.
“Life just got 8 Pounds Sweeter! Family of 4 Now!!” he wrote.
Bushnell, 32, told her Instagram followers in June that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 after welcoming son Dutton, now 1, in...
Comments / 0