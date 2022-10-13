These Are The Best Eye Creams To Make Dark Circles Disappear, According To Skin Experts

Shutterstock

If you’ve ever wondered whether eye cream is truly important (can’t you just double up on moisturizer and spread it under your eyes?) many dermatologists and skin experts would probably agree: absolutely. The whole point of a quality eye cream is to infuse the delicate skin under your eyes with ingredients that are known for being effective in addressing the specific concerns you might have in this area. “Lines, puffiness, and dark circles are the top concerns when it comes to the eye area,” says Sydnee Zisumbo, Master Esthetician at UFP Aesthetics. “Dark circles particularly over time become a nuisance for many, so searching for a product that truly treats this concern is important.”

Dark circles can be a cause of two things, according to Zisumbo: 1) thin skin and vascular structures seen through the skin or 2) pigmentation of the skin.

“It is important to determine what the causing factor is so that you can find a product that will treat your specific issues,” Zisumbo says.

Once you’ve figured out which issue is the cause of your dark circles, one of these two eye creams that Zisumbo recommends might just be the solution of your skincare dreams.

SkinMedica TNS Eye Repair

If you’ve been able to determine that your darker under-eye area is the result of thin skin (which could be hereditary or the product of aging), SkinMedia TNS Eye Repair is Zisumbo’s number one recommendation.

“TNS Eye Repair is packed with peptides (collagen repair), antioxidants (free radical defenders) along with TNS growth factors to stimulate new elastin/collagen which in turn means healthy, new skin,” Zisumbo says. “This eye cream addresses all concerns such as fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. It also contains Retinyl Palmitate, which is a gentler form of retinol and better for the eye area. It comes in a jar and has a light, creamy texture.”

SkinMedica Instant Bright Eye Cream

Another pick from SkinMedica, the Instant Bright Eye Cream is perfect if you have darker skin pigmentation under your eyes.

“Now on the other hand, Instant Bright Eye focuses more on the melanin balance of the skin making they eye area brighter,” Zisumbo says. “It contains Phenylethyl Resorcinol and Marine extracts ,which are good for good for correcting darkness and pigment. It also has antioxidants, hydrating and firming ingredients to address skin texture. This eye cream comes in a pump and is a little bit of a dryer cream in texture, but is still lightweight on the skin.”

Is Eye Cream Really That Important?

In a word: yes. Eye cream and moisturizer are not one and the same.

“Some may ask or wonder if an overall moisturizer would be good to use in this area as well — kill two birds with one stone, right?” Zisumbo says.” It may contribute to hydrating the area, but it likely won’t target the signs of aging properly. The skin around the eyes is delicate and requires a targeted product to avoid irritation and treat this sensitive area properly. The nice thing about medical grade products is that they are highly concentrated with the best ingredients and a little goes a long way, making these products last longer and a little easier on your budget.”