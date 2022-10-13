ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Corky's Corn Maze in Plant City is 4 acres of epic family fall fun

By Sean Daly
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZZX3_0iXApXh800

Corky's Corn Maze, located at 1603 Hawk Griffin Road in Plant City, is a brand-new autumnal attraction brought to you by Keel Farms, the folks who run Keel & Curley Winery.

And yes, there are adult beverages at this event.

The four-acre corn maze (which is actually made of sorghum, but shhh, don't tell the kids) is an epic stroll that incorporates a scavenger hunt for kids.

Corky's Corn Maze also has bounce houses, animals, hayrides and much more. It's open Saturdays and Sundays through November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Children 3 and under are free.

For more on Corky's Corn Maze, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
srqmagazine.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend

The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
10NEWS

Cold front to bring first blast of fall weather to Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — From the fall foliage up north to people dawning sweatshirts and flannels, it seems like everyone across the country except for Florida has been able to get a taste of fall. Even some places across the Midwest have been dealt an early taste of winter...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Local chefs compete with their best collard green recipes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The 6th annual Big Mama’s Collard Greens Festival took place on October 15th in the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota. The event celebrated Cajun, Creole, Southern and Caribbean culture by allowing local chefs to serve their take on collard greens and other foods. Chefs...
SARASOTA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Dunkin’ Celebrates Grand Opening of its Next Generation Restaurant in Auburndale Walmart with Free Coffee For A Year Give Away

On Tuesday, October 18th, Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration at its newest Next Generation restaurant in Auburndale located inside the Walmart at 2120 US-92 W. Starting at 9 AM in the Walmart parking lot, the store will celebrate by offering the first 100 guests Free Coffee for a Year.* Additionally, the store will have Dunkin’ swag giveaways and photo opportunities with Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy from 9 AM to 11 AM.
AUBURNDALE, FL
amisun.com

Coquina Beach Market opening delayed

BRADENTON BEACH – The Coquina Beach Market has hit a hurricane-sized snag and its projected Nov. 1 opening will be delayed, according to Manatee County officials. “As crews have been deployed around the county to clean up and repair other parks properties, the site prep and rehab work to get the new site (further south on Coquina Beach) ready have been put on hold temporarily,” according to a Manatee County press release. “The official opening date has been delayed from the originally planned Nov. 1.”
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
Beach Beacon

Final family Halloween extravaganza for father and son in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR — When Michael Long and son Andrew started their Haunt for HEP Halloween yard display several years ago, their Tarpon Woods neighborhood would see just a handful of trick-or-treaters. Last year, their street was filled with costumed kids and adults escorts, and upwards of 2,000 visitors drove...
PALM HARBOR, FL
Lakeland Mom

Escape, Engage, and Explore at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland

Imagine a place where you can stroll along a canopy walk under the oak trees, explore the nature trails, play at the brand new Florida Children’s Museum, attend a concert on the great lawn, smell the flowers in the sensory gardens, learn about Florida wildlife in the nature center, paddleboat on a lagoon, meet a friend for lunch at the cafe, host an event in the event center or treehouse, watch your children play on the nature playgrounds… sounds amazing right??
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Sunday before a big Suncoast chill!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thunderstorms developed Saturday, including a little hail around Bradenton. Rain totals were as little as 0.04″ at SRQ to over a half inch in parts of Lakewood Ranch and Longboat Key. Sunday will be warm, sunny, dry, and also our last really warm day for...
BRADENTON, FL
fox35orlando.com

It's a boy! Baby white rhino born at Busch Gardens in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - The animal family at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just got bigger!. The theme park recently welcomed a male southern white rhino calf to the park’s herd of rhinos. "The approximately 150-pound calf, born to experienced mother, Kisiri, will join the diverse collection of African wildlife including zebra, ostrich, giraffe, and several antelope species that reside in the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain," Busch Gardens said in a press release.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

How Cold Will It Get In Tampa Bay Tomorrow?

Brrrrrrr! Our first big blast of fall weather (some might say winter weather) is about to hit us. After Hurricane Ian, we got treated to some early season cooler temperatures. Seems like those first few cool moments don’t come until late October. But the hurricane sucked up the moisture and humidity and brought it north when it left Florida. It was a nice little parting gift after leaving so much destruction and chaos.
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Transplant Doctor Lost Everything During Hurricane Ian

The ripple effect of Hurricane Ian, impacted lives, businesses, and homes, but it also had a ripple effect impacting the world’s largest eye bank, headquartered in Tampa Bay. Jason Woody President and CEO of the Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the...
TAMPA, FL
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)

There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy