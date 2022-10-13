Corky's Corn Maze in Plant City is 4 acres of epic family fall fun

Corky's Corn Maze, located at 1603 Hawk Griffin Road in Plant City, is a brand-new autumnal attraction brought to you by Keel Farms, the folks who run Keel & Curley Winery.

And yes, there are adult beverages at this event.

The four-acre corn maze (which is actually made of sorghum, but shhh, don't tell the kids) is an epic stroll that incorporates a scavenger hunt for kids.

Corky's Corn Maze also has bounce houses, animals, hayrides and much more. It's open Saturdays and Sundays through November. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids. Children 3 and under are free.

