Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief

Buy a cup of coffee while at the same time helping victims of Hurricane Ian. That’s the fundraiser Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Largo is running on Friday.

Owner Frida Alipour fills up hundreds of cups of coffee every day, but on Friday, she’s not just serving a cup of Joe but a cup of love and support.

“If somebody helps you learn to help somebody else. That's the way it goes,” said Alipour looking back at how supportive the community was of her business during the pandemic.

So on Friday, all proceeds from coffee sales throughout the day will go towards Feeding Tampa Bay to assist with Hurricane Ian Disaster Response.

“That’s close to my heart, this line of coffee,” said Alipour.

Alipour and her husband have been operating the business since 2004. They are confident their loyal customer base could set record orders for such an important cause.

“I think it’s a great thing to help support our local community and the people down south,” said Alisah, who is a regular customer.

“That was my reason for buying a cup of coffee,” said Joy, another loyal customer.

“Just seeing the effort from everybody to help the people in the area affected by the hurricane makes me feel great,” said Alipour.

She hopes to inspire other businesses, the more we all pitch in, or in this case, pour in, the more families we can help.

“At least we make somebody’s day; that would be nice to know that we helped someone. That’s what I’m mostly looking forward to,” said Alipour.