ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Largo restaurant gives entire day of coffee sales to hurricane relief

By Robert Boyd
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UyVwB_0iXApMEN00

Buy a cup of coffee while at the same time helping victims of Hurricane Ian. That’s the fundraiser Frida’s Cafe and Bakery in Largo is running on Friday.

Owner Frida Alipour fills up hundreds of cups of coffee every day, but on Friday, she’s not just serving a cup of Joe but a cup of love and support.

“If somebody helps you learn to help somebody else. That's the way it goes,” said Alipour looking back at how supportive the community was of her business during the pandemic.

So on Friday, all proceeds from coffee sales throughout the day will go towards Feeding Tampa Bay to assist with Hurricane Ian Disaster Response.

“That’s close to my heart, this line of coffee,” said Alipour.

Alipour and her husband have been operating the business since 2004. They are confident their loyal customer base could set record orders for such an important cause.

“I think it’s a great thing to help support our local community and the people down south,” said Alisah, who is a regular customer.

“That was my reason for buying a cup of coffee,” said Joy, another loyal customer.

“Just seeing the effort from everybody to help the people in the area affected by the hurricane makes me feel great,” said Alipour.

She hopes to inspire other businesses, the more we all pitch in, or in this case, pour in, the more families we can help.

“At least we make somebody’s day; that would be nice to know that we helped someone. That’s what I’m mostly looking forward to,” said Alipour.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)

There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

‘Never a more exciting time to be in Pasco,’ appraiser says

Pasco County Property Appraiser Mike Wells recently shared an informative look at the county’s broadening tax base, during a gathering of the North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce. “I’ve got to be honest. There has never been a more exciting time to live in Pasco County, to be part...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees

A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
TAMPA, FL
amisun.com

Coquina Beach Market opening delayed

BRADENTON BEACH – The Coquina Beach Market has hit a hurricane-sized snag and its projected Nov. 1 opening will be delayed, according to Manatee County officials. “As crews have been deployed around the county to clean up and repair other parks properties, the site prep and rehab work to get the new site (further south on Coquina Beach) ready have been put on hold temporarily,” according to a Manatee County press release. “The official opening date has been delayed from the originally planned Nov. 1.”
BRADENTON BEACH, FL
995qyk.com

Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?

What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

St. Armands Christmas festival plans stir conversation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Businesses surrounding St. Armands Circle say they are frustrated over what they say is a lack of communication with the company hired to plan the annual holiday festival there. Rachel Burns, the executive director for St. Armands Circle Association, said there has been almost no communication...
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

25th Annual Florida Craft Art Festival 2022 features top artists

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The25th Annual Florida CraftArtFestival on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20, is a destination for tourists and local visitors to enjoy a fun-filled, visually exciting Florida weekend. Collectors and art lovers will be delighted by the creations of one hundred of the nation’s best contemporary fine craft artists from twelve states. There will be artist demonstrations, food trucks, craft beers and music. The two-day festival kicks off the Holiday shopping season and features handmade works in ceramics, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media and wood and admission is free.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearwater, FL

Clearwater is a city with a long and illustrious history. The Tocobagan Indian tribe was the first group to settle in the area. The first permanent settlement in the area was established in 1835 when the United States Army created Fort Harrison as an outpost during the Seminole Wars. After...
CLEARWATER, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
SARASOTA, FL
srqmagazine.com

Hot Chikn Kitchn Brings the Heat in Opening Weekend

The budding, Virginia-based chain opened its third location in Sarasota this past weekend, welcoming lines out the door on Saturday. Avoiding Saturday's long lines, we opted to enjoy our Nashville hot chicken on Sunday when crowds had died down to a stead stream of curious lunchtime patrons. It did not disappoint.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Special delivery

Animal complaint: With no volunteers available from a nearby bird-rescue sanctuary, a police officer and a resident teamed up to care for an injured hawk. Together, they lifted the animal from the caller’s front yard into a box. The officer then transported the bird to Save our Seabirds on City Island for examination and treatment.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sanctuary condo unit sells for $2.7 million

A condominium in Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jennifer Potts, Patrice Blair, R. Michele Blair and Daniel Blair, of Russell, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit A-301 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Peter Farrell and Emily Wyrick-Farrell, of Knoxville, Tennessee, for $2.7 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,115 square feet of living area. It sold for $625,000 in 1990.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
Bay News 9

South Tampa Publix evacuated after HazMat incident

TAMPA, Fla. — Employees and shoppers at the Publix Super Market at Gandy Shopping Center were evacuated after a HazMat incident occurred behind the store Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa Fire Rescue. According to officials, the incident was caused by a construction worker who struck a line nearby. Out...
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy