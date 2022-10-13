WB I-96 in Grand Rapids to close Saturday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Earlier this month, eastbound I-96 closed, causing headaches for morning commuters. Now it is time for westbound to close.
Beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, westbound I-96 is scheduled to close between I-196 and US-131.
The posted detour will be for drivers to head into downtown Grand Rapids via westbound I-196 to northbound US-131.
The project is scheduled to last about 10 days. The freeway is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.
Also scheduled to close during this time is the ramp from southbound East Beltline to westbound I-96.
