As Democrats try to hold on in November, it’s Pete Buttigieg who’s in demand on the campaign trail
A selfie crowd formed around Pete Buttigieg as he stood in line for coffee at the airport in Washington. One woman said she wasn’t going to stop because she wasn’t sure it was him. “It’s me,” the Transportation secretary replied. An older man explained to...
Demings goes on attack against Rubio in Fla. Senate debate
MIAMI (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings of Florida went on the attack Tuesday in her first debate against Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, accusing him of being a serial liar, while Rubio criticized her for supporting President Joe Biden’s economic agenda. Rubio, a two-term senator, and Demings, a three-term congresswoman and former Orlando police chief, faced questions at the West Palm Beach debate on topics including inflation, abortion, voting rights, gun violence, immigration and foreign policy. Florida has increasingly shifted rightward in recent election cycles, giving Rubio the advantage as Republicans now lead Democrats with voter registration in the state. But Demings clearly saw the debate as an opportunity to take Rubio on forcefully as she tries to become the state’s first Black senator. Rubio skirted a question on whether he would support a federal abortion ban with no exceptions and instead called Demings’ position extreme because she would not say what limits on abortion she would support.
Florida Democrat targeted by DeSantis struggles to stay in Congress
Al Lawson is trying to save his job after Gov. Ron DeSantis drew him out of his district this spring.
Biden promises abortion rights law as Democrats try to rally voters
President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a major promise on a push to put abortion rights into law as his party looks to seize on the politically divisive issue in the final push ahead of the midterm elections. At an abortion-rights-focused speech at a Democratic National Committee event on Tuesday,...
5 things to know for October 18: Student loans, Russia, Trump, Grocery stores, SpaceX
One of the two winning lottery tickets in the latest Mega Millions jackpot of almost half a billion dollars was sold in an area of Florida battered by Hurricane Ian less than a month ago. Florida’s lottery secretary called the win “slightly more meaningful than others” as many residents in the region are undergoing expensive restoration efforts in the wake of the storm.
Marco Rubio Reneges on Parkland Promise to Raise Age Limit to Buy AR-15s
On the election debate stage Tuesday night, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) turned his back on a promise he made to Floridians after the tragic Parkland school mass shooting four years ago: to raise the age limit on AR-15 rifle purchases from 18 to 21.The proposed enhanced restriction would be an attempt to make it more difficult for young adults to buy a semiautomatic rifle that can fire bullets as fast as a person can pull the trigger—one with minimal recoil that makes it easier to continue shooting accurately.The senator revealed his change of heart Tuesday when answering a question from...
Exclusive: Bob Woodward releasing new audiobook ‘The Trump Tapes’ with eight hours of recorded interviews
During a December 2019 Oval Office interview with then-President Donald Trump, Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward asked whether his bellicose rhetoric toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had been intended to drive Kim to the negotiating table. “No. No. It was designed for whatever reason, it was designed. Who...
