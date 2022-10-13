Read full article on original website
Clear Springs Baptist Church Celebrating 125 Years! (Part 2)
It was a beautiful ending to the morning service at Clear Springs Baptist Church in Corryton, Tennessee. The 125th Anniversary celebration inside the church was packed with special moments including comments by Congressman Tim Burchett and special music featuring the church choir and Maddox family. Outdoors, the celebration continued with...
The Knoxville Focus for October 17, 2022
What’s the future of planning in the city and county?. What’s happening with regulating future development in Knoxville and Knox County?. That question is ongoing but may come up again when the city council meets on Tuesday. A few years ago the Knox County Commission discussed the possibility...
Leaf Collection Season Is Quickly Approaching
~ from the City of Knoxville’s Office of Neighborhood Empowerment. That means your last scheduled collection of brush will be either the week of Oct. 17 or Oct. 24. It’s a good incentive to get your last-minute yard cleanup done this weekend!. Crews use the same trucks to...
Behemoth Bearden
Lady Bulldogs take District 4-AAA title over HVA, set sights on another state championship. Bearden High School’s girls’ soccer team’s perfect season rolled on last Thursday night as the Lady Bulldogs captured the District 4-AAA championship by defeating Hardin Valley. The 4-0 win improved Bearden’s record to...
