Davie’s varsity soccer team is slowly but surely improving. It is hanging with Central Piedmont Conference competition, only to continually run out of gas. Before hosting East Forsyth last week, the War Eagles had chances in several games. In a 3-0 loss to Mt. Tabor, they trailed 1-0 at halftime. In a 5-0 loss to Glenn, it was 0-0 at halftime. In a 3-0 loss to Reagan, it was 1-0 at halftime. In a 5-2 loss to Reynolds, Davie held a 1-0 lead at halftime.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 3 HOURS AGO