ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ourdavie.com

Toys for Tots participating in upcoming events

The Davie County Toys for Tots will be accepting toys and recruiting volunteers at two upcoming events. Make donations Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at Victory Arms & Ammunition, 1115 Yadkinville Road, Mocksville, as part of the third anniversary celebration that will also include a display of military vehicles.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
ourdavie.com

Local events

Yard sale, Liberty Methodist, 141 Liberty Circle, Mocksville, 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. BBQ & chicken pie supper, Oak Grove Methodist, 1994 US 158, Mocksville, beginning at 5 p.m. $10 take out, donations for dine in. Saturday, Nov. 5. Community breakfast, Farmington Methodist, 1939 Farmington Rd., Mocksville, 7-10 a.m. Prok tenderloin, sausage,...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Ronald Brent Dodson

Mr. Ronald Brent Dodson, 71, of Mocksville, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Chase Samaritan Assisted Living in Asheville. He was born Feb. 3, 1951 in Rockingham County. Ron was a regional manager of Roses Corp. and the owner and administrator of Chase Samaritan Assisted Living. He was preceded in...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Faye Dean Williams Lanier

Mrs. Faye Dean Williams Lanier, 79, of Williams Road, Advance, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. She was born on Oct. 12, 1942 in Davie County to the late Edward Franklin and Alma Jones Williams. Faye was the first homecoming queen of Davie County High School in 1958. She enjoyed...
ADVANCE, NC
ourdavie.com

Davie soccer outshoots East, shows improvement

Davie’s varsity soccer team is slowly but surely improving. It is hanging with Central Piedmont Conference competition, only to continually run out of gas. Before hosting East Forsyth last week, the War Eagles had chances in several games. In a 3-0 loss to Mt. Tabor, they trailed 1-0 at halftime. In a 5-0 loss to Glenn, it was 0-0 at halftime. In a 3-0 loss to Reagan, it was 1-0 at halftime. In a 5-2 loss to Reynolds, Davie held a 1-0 lead at halftime.
MOCKSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy