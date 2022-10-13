Read full article on original website
Related
KXII.com
2 arrested for possession of meth, fraud in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Two people were arrested for multiple charges, including cashing stolen or forged checks. Denison Police arrested Gena Dunfee and Kameron Kostiuk Wednesday in the 3300 block of west FM 120. Police said they were in possession of methamphetamine. Dunfee and Kostiuk were charged with possession of...
Man with multiple felony warrants arrested in Texarkana, allegedly cashing fake check
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police Department announced that they arrested a man who was allegedly trying to cash a check at a business on New Boston Road, last Thursday. The man entered the business wearing a yellow vest and tried to cash a check that was identical to a check that another person wearing […]
southwestarkansasradio.com
Disturbance call results in drug arrest
Howard County Deputy Jake Eudy received a disturbance call on September 30th in Center Point. There were two people on the scene that Eudy believed showed signs of recent drug use. Eudy asked the female passenger for consent to check her vehicle and she gave him consent. During the search,...
Texas man arrested after 'scaring the bejeebies' out of Walmart shoppers with hatchet in pants
A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a truck and "scaring the beejeebies" out of Walmart shoppers after strolling a parking lot with a hatchet in his pants.
ktoy1047.com
Police suspect carbon monoxide in deaths of three Nashville residents
A call on Friday night brought police and fire units to the 600 block of Mill Street in Nashville, where three individuals were found in an outbuilding. 49-year-old Raymond James, along with a 14-year-old and 13-year-old whose identities were not released, were unresponsive when police arrived. The three were pronounced dead at the scene.
KXII.com
One dead after Jeep crashes into tree in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Rattan man died after crashing into a tree and flipping his Jeep Sunday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on E2000 Road, approximately two miles south of Spencerville at 8:41 p.m. Troopers said 47-year-old James M. Reese was headed west on E2000...
East Texas man arrested after ‘yelling things that made absolutely no sense’, driving stolen car
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man who had been “yelling things that made absolutely no sense” while having a hatchet in his pants, was arrested after police said they found him entering a stolen truck, according to Texarkana Police. Officials said two calls had been made about a man, who was identified as Jerry Toney, […]
KTBS
Hope police looking for suspects involved in felony theft incidents
HOPE, Ark. - Hope police said Friday they are looking for help identifying four suspects involved in at least three felony theft incidents. If you know who these individuals are or recognize the vehicle involved please contact Detective Casey Singleton at (870) 722-2561 or csingleton@hopearkansas.net.
KXII.com
Fatal fire in western Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A house fire left one person dead early Friday morning in Love County. Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said deputies and first responders were called to a fully engulfed house fire in the western part of the county. One person and one pet were not able to...
KXII.com
3 arrested, 1 wanted for methamphetamine trafficking
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Three people were arrested and a woman is wanted for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said that Cody Joel, Maegan Turley, and Lyndell White were arrested, but there is still an outstanding warrant for Teresa Jones for the drug charges. According...
texarkanafyi.com
TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive
The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
KXII.com
Missing Gainesville man found dead
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville man reported missing was found dead. The Gainesville Police Department contacted the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and advised them that they had discovered the body of 47-year-old Keith Edward Glover at a location off of south Weaver street, commonly referred to as Cooper’s Crossing. The body was discovered under a tree.
KXII.com
7 cars damaged, some totaled after casino parking lot explosion
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A car inside a parking garage at Choctaw Casino in Durant exploded last night, damaging 6 nearby cars, according to a press release from the casino. Jason Wilkerson was having dinner with his dad and brother Thursday night when he heard someone describing a truck over the loudspeaker.
ktoy1047.com
Inmate attacks peace officer with wire-wrapped brick
29-year-old Vance Brown allegedly jimmied his cell door open and hid in a shower the morning of September 26, attacking the sergeant with a brick wrapped in wire several times. The sergeant managed to call for backup and was treated for his injuries, including a bite wound, at a local...
Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana. Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 14)
Paris Police responded to a motor vehicle accident in the 200-block of Clarksville at 10:40 pm Thursday. A white passenger vehicle traveling northbound on Church St. collided with another as it crossed the intersection at Clarksville. The driver, Jana Lynn Combs, 29, of Sumner, tested to be intoxicated and had a small child in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Combs was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated with a child under 15. Officers transferred Combs to the Lamar County Jail.
A search is underway for the owner of an urn found at a McKinney Walmart
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - It may be the strangest thing ever found on the shelves of America's largest retailer. A search is underway for whoever left an urn containing human ashes inside a Walmart store in McKinney. Credit to the employees who have been working on their own time during off-duty hours to get the word out about a lost and found item that has a deep personal value to someone out there. Even in a store that has almost everything, its appearance on a shelf raised the eyebrows of employees when it was discovered at this Walmart store in McKinney. "Someone had found...
KXII.com
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Collin County detention officer arrested for bringing an inmate contraband
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A Collin County detention officer has been arrested after bringing an inmate a cellphone, officials said Tuesday.On Monday, Oct. 10, a detention officer discovered a cellphone and charger in an inmate's cell in the Collin County Jail. Officials said Tyler Moody, a detention officer since October 2019, confessed that he provided the contraband.Subsequently, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner fired Moody and placed him under arrest. "So let me just make it easy. You're fired. You're no longer an employee here. Understand? You betrayed the trust of every citizen that we have the privilege to serve. And you've betrayed the trust of the brave and selfless men and women that you've worked alongside for nearly three years. So as of this moment, you're under arrest for bringing up riveted item, a cell phone, into a correctional facility as a third degree felony. You have any questions about that? When you're going to be cuffed, first thing that you want to do is stand up and take that uniform shirt off. You don't deserve to wear it."Moody has since been booked into the Collin County Jail and this investigation remains ongoing.
fox4news.com
Allen High School teacher on leave while under investigation
ALLEN, Texas - A teacher in Allen, in Collin County, is accused of having an inappropriate communication with a student. The Allen Independent School District told parents it placed the Allen High School teacher on administrative leave as it investigates the claims. Police are also looking into the case, but...
