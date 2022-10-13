ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

ksgf.com

Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun

DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting

DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
VAN BUREN, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases

JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

'Operation Ice Ghost' results in Drug bust; $3,600 seized

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar Police Department launched "Operation Ice Ghost" on Sunday and confiscated drugs, vehicles, and $3,600 from a residence in Lamar. Deputies and officers searched the residence on Cabin Creek Road. Deputies said they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine...
LAMAR, AR
thecamdenchronicle.com

Johnson charged with inmate death

A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

