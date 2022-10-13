Read full article on original website
Plea agreement expected Tuesday in 2004 Arkansas killing of Rebekah Gould
A 2004 death investigation is expected to conclude in an Arkansas courtroom on Tuesday. It was announced a plea agreement has been reached.
ksgf.com
Arkansas Deputy Shoots, Kills Tractor-Driving Man With Gun
DECATUR, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man was fatally shot by a northwest Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who found him driving a tractor and displaying a handgun. Nelson Amos was fatally shot on Saturday by a Benton County sheriff’s deputy, according to Arkansas State Police. State...
KHBS
Benton County deputy on administrative leave after deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said Detective Vector Xiong is now on administrative leave following the shooting death of 71-year-old Nelson Amos of Decatur. According to information from the Arkansas State Police, deputies were called to Falling Springs Road in Decatur...
Fayetteville police looking for cash theft suspects
Fayetteville police are looking for two suspects believed to be involved in a $5,000 cash theft on August 15.
KTLO
Crawford County sheriff’s office faces second use-of-force lawsuit after Mulberry incident
FORT SMITH — One of the Crawford County sheriff’s deputies facing a lawsuit over an arrest captured in a video that went viral in August was sued Friday by a woman claiming he also used excessive force against her during an arrest about two months earlier. Attorneys Adam...
Arkansas State Police investigating after Benton County deputy shoots and kills man
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a deputy was involved in the shooting of a 71-year-old Benton County man Saturday afternoon.
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
KHBS
Man dies less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A Van Buren man died less than 24 hours after being booked into the Crawford County Detention Center, according to Sheriff Jim Damante. Jacob Jones was arrested by Van Buren police Friday afternoon. On Saturday, jailers were notified that Jones was unresponsive and began CPR. Jones had a weak pulse when he was taken by EMS to a local hospital. According to Damante, Jones later died.
Fort Smith police looking for aggravated robbery suspect
Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect involved in an aggravated robbery in the 7500 block of Jenny Lind Road on October 15.
Washington County sheriffs locate missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The sheriff’s office says Mendenhall has been found. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in […]
KTLO
Fort Smith mother, daughter sentenced to 7 years for bank fraud, identity theft
FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith mother and daughter were sentenced Thursday to a combined sentencing of seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution for bank fraud, identity theft and theft of government funds. Thirty-nine-year-old Amanda Komp was sentenced to 4 years in prison...
Rogers police ask for help in finding Walmart suspects
Rogers Police Department is searching for a suspect in commercial burglary from the Pleasant Crossing Walmart.
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday.
Fayetteville Police searching for missing woman; Missing person resources and cases
JOPLIN, Mo. — While researching a missing persons case in our area we went down a rabbit 🕳 hole and thought we’d share some important regional cases. Also we want to share groups we follow for accurate and up-to-date information. Missing person in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Stephanie Breton has connections in Joplin, Mo. and Northeast Okla. Woman Missing in Fayetteville, Ark...
KATV
'Operation Ice Ghost' results in Drug bust; $3,600 seized
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Lamar Police Department launched "Operation Ice Ghost" on Sunday and confiscated drugs, vehicles, and $3,600 from a residence in Lamar. Deputies and officers searched the residence on Cabin Creek Road. Deputies said they found 2.6 pounds of methamphetamine...
UPDATE: West Fork police find missing man
West Fork police are searching for a resident of the city that has been missing since Friday, October 7.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Johnson charged with inmate death
A Benton County inmate has been indicted and charged in connection with the in-custody death of a fellow inmate earlier this year. On Monday, October 3, the Benton County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jason K. Johnson with Second Degree Murder and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility. On...
Everything you need to know for early voting in Arkansas
On October 24, Arkansas voters can cast their ballot in the General Election, so it's time to start taking a look at your sample ballot, and getting familiar with your candidates and ballot issues.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas is going to experience historic cold temperatures this week. Highs will be in the 50s Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. We haven't had highs in the 40s since March. The lows are what make the week truly historic. Monday night into Tuesday morning,...
