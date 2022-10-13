Depending on what your living arrangements are will most likely have a lot to do with how you answer the question of where you put your pots & pans. If you are lucky enough to have a decent size kitchen with cabinet space that can accommodate all of your pots and pans you probably have never thought to do this. If you are like the woman who emailed us and lives in a small apartment you might do this and never thought about it possibly being a disaster waiting to happen.

1 DAY AGO