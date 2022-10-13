ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash

SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

