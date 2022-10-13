Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Family Decorates House with Unique Halloween Scene Each Day of OctoberLarry LeaseSan Antonio, TX
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
Man assaulted woman with bat after starting fight at convenience store, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a bat after starting a fight at a San Antonio convenience store, according to jail records. Ruben Ramirez, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records show. An arrest warrant affidavit...
KSAT 12
1 person dead, 1 wounded in shooting at car club meetup on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead, and another person was wounded during a shooting at a car club meetup on the city’s Southwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Dunton Street and Afcoms...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed at East Side apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 24-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head on the East Side, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called to an apartment complex around 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Locke Street, near I-35, for reports of a shooting. The...
KSAT 12
Retired SAPD detective beats felony assault charge after victim disappears
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County prosecutors have dismissed a felony assault charge against a retired San Antonio police detective after the victim in the case disappeared amid his own criminal issues. Cellphone footage captured by the victim in September 2020 showed ex-detective John Schiller pointing a handgun at the...
KSAT 12
Bullets tore through stomach, liver, diaphragm, lungs and arms of teen shot by SAPD officer, family says
The attorney for the family of Erik Cantu sent an update on the 17-year-old’s condition over the weekend. Brian Powers is representing the teenager who was shot by now-former San Antonio Police Department officer James Brennand in a McDonald’s parking lot on Oct. 2. “Yesterday Erik struggled over...
news4sanantonio.com
Man found shot in head, killed inside vehicle, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side. Police arrived at the park at Sutton Oaks' apartments Monday afternoon and found the body of a 24-year-old in a car, with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators aren't sure what led to the shooting.
KSAT 12
‘I’m mad. I don’t understand. Why?’: Mother of shooting victim frustrated by lack of information
SAN ANTONIO – The mother of a local man who was shot only steps away from his front door says she is praying for his healing and clues about the person who shot him. Tevin Wilson, 27, was heading to his apartment early on the morning of October 7 when someone aimed and shot at him.
KSAT 12
Mother shot by daughter’s ex-boyfriend unaware of suspect’s criminal history
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting his ex-girlfriend’s mother and tying up a teenager following a break-up, San Antonio police said. Officers said the man was upset that his ex-girlfriend went into hiding after she broke up with him and asked him to move out.
KSAT 12
Driver who critically injured four people in 2018 bus stop crash sentenced to decades in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man responsible for a 2018 crash at a bus stop that critically injured four people has been sentenced to serve decades in prison, court officials confirmed. Jose A. Garcia was given sentences ranging from 20 years to 40 years in prison after a...
KSAT 12
San Antonio child psychologist arrested for indecency with a child, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The president and CEO of Texas Psychological & Consultation Services, which specializes in counseling for adolescents, was arrested for indecency with a child by contact, court records obtained by KSAT Tuesday show. Dr. Timothy Kimball, 43, was arrested on Aug. 24. The girl’s mother had a...
KSAT 12
Recognize this man? Crime Stoppers seeks suspect wanted in multiple burglaries
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man wanted for multiple burglaries. Field Beltran Jr. is wanted on two warrants of Burglary Habitation-force out of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. The 51-year-old man is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall,...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at QuikTrip convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a Northeast Side convenience store. The incident occurred Monday, Oct. 3 at a QuikTrip in the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, not far from Perrin Beitel Road. According to police,...
Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the...
KSAT 12
Man trying to cross West Side highway hit, killed by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 151 late Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Highway 151, on the city’s West Side. According to police, the man for...
1 Person Killed, 1 Other Injured In A Fatal Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Sunday. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and one person was injured due to the fatal accident.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after setting apartment building ablaze after being evicted, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police said he torched his apartment building after being evicted. The fire led to many other residents being displaced. John Lopez, 39, is charged with arson habitation, a first-degree felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was arrested Saturday...
KSAT 12
At least four businesses damaged in fire at industrial strip center on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least four businesses were damaged in a fire at a commercial strip center on the city’s Northeast Side. Fire crews were called to the 11000 block of Wye Drive near Perrin Beitel and Wurzbach Parkway at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. They found heavy smoke...
KSAT 12
Interstate 10 reopens on Northwest Side after 6-vehicle crash
SAN ANTONIO – A portion of Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side reopened Monday afternoon following a major accident involving six vehicles. San Antonio police closed the eastbound lanes near Woodlawn Avenue and Culebra Road after a crash involving six vehicles. Firefighters reported the incident as a vehicle extraction.
KSAT 12
Man driving erratically on I-10 ejected from SUV during crash, hit by oncoming vehicle, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hit by a car and killed after he was ejected from his SUV during a crash on Interstate 10 on the East Side. San Antonio police said the man was driving a GMC Yukon “erratically” in the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Hackberry just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday when he lost control.
Police: More than 60 rounds fired in hookah lounge parking lot, leaving one dead, one in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting outside a hookah lounge, the San Antonio Police Department said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. on Saturday in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Police were in the area responding to another...
Comments / 4