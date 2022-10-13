Sunshine today with near normal temperatures

RICHMOND, Va. — Early morning clouds will give way to beautiful sunshine with a high in the lower 70s. Tonight will be clear & cool with lows in the upper 40s

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will increase on Sunday, and there is the slight chance of a passing shower the first half of the day. Rain chances will increase during the evening into Sunday night. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

There will be some showers around early Monday, followed by dry weather Tuesday and Wednesday.

A very strong cold front will bring the coolest air of the season for the middle and end of next week. Highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s, but overnight lows will be in the 30s (and even some 20s) for multiple nights. Temps near or below freezing are likely away from the coast, especially Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Karl is in the southern Gulf and is tracking southward towards Mexico. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android .