ASK IRA: Is Kristaps Porzingis a reasonable comparison for Heat’s Nikola Jovic?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 5 days ago

Q: Would it be out of line to say that Nikola Jovic’s game resembles that of Kristaps Porzingis? He’s thin, mostly offense, shows a good perimeter game, can rebound, move the ball up the floor but much like KP, his defense is the question mark. – Rodney.

A: Sure, it is a reasonable Unicorn-to-Unicorn comparison, although it also should be noted that Kristaps Porzingas had more extensive higher-level experience in Europe before he arrived to the NBA. Another difference is Kristaps arrived as a No. 4 pick, with much higher expectations on a team desperate to cast him as a leading man. With Jovic taken at No. 27 in June, there is a much higher level of patience. If Nikola produces this season, it is a bonus. If he matures down the line, that would be beneficial in a different way. But, yes, there were some impressive and encouraging moments Wednesday night, including when he got minutes with the starters in the first half.

Q: Hello, Ira, I’ve heard you say that at this point it’s defense that will keep Nikola Jovic off the floor during the regular season. Can Erik Spoelstra go to his zone defense in order to get and keep Jovic on the floor? Jovic’s offensive skill set would benefit this team. And having played in Europe. Jovic should be adept at playing zone. – Carlos, West Park.

A: But in a league with so much adept 3-point shooting, you can only hide so many negative defenders. So, yes, maybe for Nikola Jovic that could be the approach. But if you also do it for Omer Yurtseven, Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, then pretty soon you’re not playing your battle-tested base defense at all. And then you lose your defensive identity. Plus, European zone is quite different, compared to the NBA’s defensive 3-second rule. And it certainly became clear Wednesday that Jovic defending Zion Williamson is not exactly a favorable matchup.

Q: Ira, I’m glad the Heat are keeping an eye on the future as well as the present. You could certainly argue Tyler Herro has done more to earn his $30 million than Kyle Lowry has thus far in his Heat career. Tyler showed up to camp with the lowest body fat, and that’s something the Heat prioritize. Either way, we made a deep postseason run last year, without either really contributing. If we get a significant postseason contribution from one of them (let alone both), and Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler don’t regress, this team is definitely a contender. – John, Ocala.

A: I don’t see how, after last season, with almost the same core returning, anyone can consider the Heat anything less than a contender. What I will say is that it will be more difficult to secure the top seed in the East this time around, with more talent at the top and greater depth throughout the East. And the No. 4-No. 5 matchup in the East this season could be as challenging as anything the Heat faced in last season’s playoff run.

