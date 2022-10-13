Dearborn school board meeting to resume Thursday in new venue with new rules

The Dearborn Public School District's Board of Education will be reconvening Thursday after Monday's meeting was derailed by a large and disorderly crowd.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MEETING LIVE

RELATED: Dearborn school board meeting ends early after crowd becomes disorderly

The meeting is being held at Stout Middle School and the district is warning parents to leave the kids at home because tonight's meeting is expected to last late into the night.

They are also asking parents to keep all signs and posters at home so no one’s view is blocked.

The board is anticipating another huge crowd Thursday stemming from the controversy over their book ban policy. Some parents are concerned that books like "This Book is Gay" are too sexually explicit.

RELATED: Books pulled from Dearborn Public Schools after parents express concerns

Right now, six titles are under scrutiny.

“Some of the books I would not read myself let alone let my child read so it’s very disheartening,” one parent said.

Other parents feel like banning books sets a dangerous standard for education.

To avoid a repeat of Monday night's meeting, the school board is limiting the number of people in the auditorium to 600.

They will be providing additional space with tv monitors in the gym and cafeteria.

Faye Nemer, whose son is a junior at a Dearborn high school says no matter the venue the place will be packed.

"Until there is closure to this matter. Until parents are heard. Until our demands and concerns do not fall on deaf ears, this will continue to escalate,” she said.