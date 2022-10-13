Read full article on original website
Amid Tensions In South China Sea, Xi Jinping Indicates PLA Needs To Win Regional Wars
Amid Beijing's high-pitching rabble-rousing over Taiwan and rising tensions in the entire South China Sea region, Chinese President Xi Jinping has reaffirmed the military role as a strategic tool for achieving the ideological goal of national rejuvenation saying that the use of military power needs to be normalized to win regional wars.
China's Overzealous Control Over Hong Kong Has Cost Beijing Its 'Peaceful' Taiwan Unification Pitch
Self-ruled Taiwan once again rejected China's reiteration to achieve the reunification of the island democracy with the communist mainland, clearly not like the one applied to Hong Kong under the "one country, two systems" policy. Taipei instead called upon Beijing to carry out reforms to its political system and build a free and democratic civil society.
China Delays Release Of Economic Data During Key Political Meeting
China said Monday it will delay the release of economic growth figures, as the country's leadership gathers for a meeting set to hand President Xi Jinping a historic third term in office. The announcement comes a day before China had been expected by analysts to announce some of its weakest...
Australia to investigate reports pilots trained Chinese military - minister
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said the military was investigating reports its former pilots were accepting training roles in China, as Britain said it could take legal action to stop its pilots being similarly recruited on national security grounds.
Asia Stocks Rise As Relief Rally Builds After UK U-turn
Asia stocks nudged higher on Tuesday as the dramatic U-turn in British fiscal policy brightened investor sentiment, while the U.S. dollar took a breather at its lowest levels in more than a week as a revival in risk-taking lowered its appeal. Britain's new finance minister Jeremy Hunt abandoned most of...
High Hopes For Nasal Covid Vaccines Despite 'Disappointing' Trial
Nasal vaccines could still be a powerful future weapon in the fight against Covid-19 despite "disappointing" recent trial results for an AstraZeneca spray, experts say. By entering the body the same way as the virus, nasal vaccines aim to build immunity in the mucous membrane that lines the nose and mouth.
The Story Behind The Woman In Tech Fueling The Digital Transformation Movement Through Social Media
Abbott Recall: Similac Among Liquid Products Pulled Due To Spoilage Risk
Abbott is voluntarily recalling specific lots of certain ready-to-feed liquid products because of a "potential for spoilage." Certain Similac products are included in the recall. The problem with the recalled products is that some of them (less than 1%) have bottle caps that "may not have sealed completely," according to...
EU Countries At Odds Over How To Tackle Energy Crisis
Croatia and Lithuania want a wholesale gas cap, Slovenia advocates a ceiling on liquefied gas only, while Finland and Slovakia disagree on direct subsidies, the countries said on Tuesday as the European Union grapples with an energy crunch. Germany - the bloc's biggest economy and the main opponent of capping...
Green Future Is Cause For Worry In S.Africa's Coal Belt
Miner Thokozani Mtshweni, 37, looks spent as he readies for a 12-hour shift huddled under a carport shelter to avoid the scorching sun. He fixes his belt weighed down by an oxygen tank and gas detecting tools. An hour's drive from Johannesburg, Khutala Colliery is among more than 100 coal...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
Oil Prices Rise On Supply Woes
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as concern over tight supplies following reports of lower inventories in the United States offset fears of lower demand from top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose 73 cents, or 0.8%, to $90.76 a...
Tesla Steps Up Job Ads As Recession Clouds Gather
GRAPHIC - Tesla job ads rebound after July slowdown. Chief Executive Musk warned colleagues in early June he had a "super bad" feeling about the economy and said the electric car maker needed to cut jobs. He later tweeted that total headcount would increase over the next 12 months. Jobs...
In Brazil, Bolsonaro's Far-right Echoes Trump's
"Bolsonarismo," the Brazilian far-right movement built around President Jair Bolsonaro, shares much in common with ultra-conservatives in power in Europe -- Hungary, Poland and soon Italy -- but is closer to Donald Trump and the US alt-right. Whether or not Bolsonaro wins his uphill fight for re-election against veteran leftist...
IAEA Chief Hopes To Return To Ukraine 'Soon' Over Nuclear Plant Talks
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi expects to return "soon" to Ukraine, he told Reuters on Tuesday, amid negotiations to establish a security protection zone around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Grossi has been the go-between from Moscow to Kyiv in an effort to establish a nuclear...
Asian Markets Mixed As Traders Struggle To Keep Rally's Momentum
Asian investors battled to push markets higher again Wednesday following another healthy run-up on Wall Street boosted by more positive earnings results that raised hopes for the reporting season. However, while there is a more upbeat mood on trading floors for now, analysts warned that the current rally could soon...
China Blames 'Troublemakers' After Consulate Protest Assault In UK
China accused demonstrators on Tuesday of "illegally entering" its consulate in the British city of Manchester, after footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted on the grounds sparked outrage in the UK. British police have said a group of men came out of the consulate during a peaceful...
Australia Reverses Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israeli Capital
Australia said Tuesday it would no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing a contentious decision by the previous conservative government. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the city's status should be decided through peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians, and not through unilateral decisions. "We will not support an...
