'Stop The Steal' Supporters Train Thousands Of U.S. Poll Observers

Read full article on original website
Related
Stacey Abrams Organization Handed a Brutal Defeat by Federal Judge
After lingering through the courts for almost four years, a federal judge finally ruled on the claim by Abrams’ founded organization Fair Fight that Georgia’s election laws are inherently unfair to minorities.
At least half of House Republicans who objected to certifying Biden's win voted either early or absentee in 2020
Trump himself has also been guilty of this apparent hypocrisy amid his push to ban almost all early voting.
Georgia Senate showdown: Poll suggests negative view of Democratic Party a drag on Warnock
A new public opinion poll in the crucial general election battleground state of Georgia indicates that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is viewed more favorably by registered voters than his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. But the survey from Monmouth University, which was released on Wednesday, suggests that poor opinions of the...
Georgia county verifies thousands of 2020 election voters disputed by Trumpworld
Gwinnett County, Georgia, has validated 15,000 to 20,000 voters after a voter campaign challenged the status of thousands of voters before the November midterm election.
Pro-Trump Georgia Officials Plotted to Swipe Voting Data. We Caught Them
Weeks before President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Donald Trump’s legal team went to Georgia in a last-ditch effort to find election fraud. Led by lawyer Sidney Powell, the team copied data from voting machines in Coffee County. The effort represented a new front in the MAGA assault on elections, with Trump’s team colluding with friendly local election officials to pull sensitive data out of election equipment. That search has landed Trump’s team in court, with groups charging Powell and company of potentially compromising sensitive data in a failed, partisan effort to overturn the 2020 election. The illegal data breach in Coffee County is now being investigated by a district attorney looking into Republican attempts to overturn the election here. The Washington Post and CNN, among others, have reported extensively on the developments in Coffee County, which come with an undercurrent of the unknown about what exactly the purpose was for the illegal data breach.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Governor Brian Kemp in Georgia: Poll
With just weeks remaining before the anticipated midterm elections in November, Democrat Stacey Abrams is still trailing in new polling that offers a potentially bleak outlook for her chances of beating Brian Kemp in a rematch with the Republican governor. A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia News Collaborative survey released Wednesday showed...
White House mum on whether Biden regrets calling Georgia election law 'Jim Crow 2.0' after record early voting
Georgia is reporting record early voting turnout over a year after President Biden characterized the state's new election reform law as "Jim Crow in the 21st Century."
Everything You Need to Know About Voting in the 2022 Midterm Elections
Here's everything you need to know before you cast your ballot
UGA poll shows close contest for Senate, growing lead for Kemp in run for reelection
New polling from the University of Georgia shows a tight race for US Senate and a not-so-close contest for Governor: the UGA poll, conducted for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shows Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock with a 3-point lead over Republican Herschel Walker in the Senate election that is now 26 days away. Republican incumbent Brian Kemp has a 10-point lead over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of the Governor’s race Kemp won by a much closer margin in 2018. The poll was taken by the University’s School of Policy and International Affairs.
Georgia's Stacey Abrams using '1965 playbook' in endless claims of voter suppression: Leo Terrell
After an Obama-appointed federal judge upheld a new Georgia election law against a challenge from Stacey Abrams, a top civil rights attorney told Fox News the Peach State's Democratic gubernatorial nominee continues to use an outdated political "playbook" to claim injustice. In an interview with Shannon Bream on "Fox News...
2022 Poll: Democratic lead on midterm ballot nearly disappears as election approaches
The shows Republicans gaining ground in the closing weeks of the 2022 midterm campaign, narrowing Democrats' longstanding lead to just 2 percentage points — their slimmest to date. When asked which candidate they would vote for in their congressional district if the election were held today, 46% of registered...
Trump planned to prematurely declare victory as early as 4 months before Election Day 2020, Jan. 6 committee claims
The January 6 committee claimed Trump hatched plans to prematurely declare victory months before the 2020 election. The panel received testimony that Trump's plans began as early as July 2020. The 2020 election was uniquely susceptible to premature victory claims due to the sheer amount of mail-in ballots. President Donald...
Black Voters Lead Record Early Turnout In Georgia Despite State’s Restrictive New Voting Law
Black voters were the biggest group casting ballots on the first day of the early voting period in Georgia amid a new restrictive law that critics say make it harder for Black people to vote. The post Black Voters Lead Record Early Turnout In Georgia Despite State’s Restrictive New Voting Law appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Election 2022: Ohio voters to decide who can vote in the state
(The Center Square) – While Ohio’s U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races have received the bulk of the attention ahead of the November general election, voters will also decide on who can vote. Issue Two, pushed by Secretary of State Frank LaRose, would require that only a citizen of...
AOL Corp
Early vote count surpasses ordinary midterm turnout
More than 2 million people have already voted in the 2022 general election, according to data analyzed by the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project. The project, which compiles public data on early voting at ElectProject.org, had counted 2,030,730 early votes, of which 1,842,115 mail-in ballots have been returned and 188,615 ballots have been cast in person thus far, as of Oct. 17. There have been 14,892,186 total mail ballots requested.
Election integrity concerns a priority on Arizona midterm ballots
(NewsNation) — Democrats and Republicans are campaigning on a similar message this November: Democracy is on the ballot. Polls show that elections are a top concern among voters. Democrats have long pushed for expanding voting access through measures like vote-by-mail and automatic registration. While Republicans often oppose those efforts,...
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State Frank LaRose, hoping to compel […] The post Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’ appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Fast Company
Security experts lay out the most serious election threats ahead of the midterms
Remember when the Mueller investigation documented in detail how Russian agents ran divisive or Trump-supporting ads all across Facebook in an effort to sow division and ultimately get Trump elected? How about when Russian hackers published thousands of stolen DNC emails through WikiLeaks, many of them damaging to the Hillary Clinton campaign? While it’s hard to know to what extent these actions contributed to Trump’s victory in 2016, it’s also hard to believe they didn’t play a sizable role.
NY1
Here's what's at stake in November's midterm elections
The 2022 midterm elections— the first mid-cycle contests of Joe Biden’s presidency — are shaping up to be one for the history books. According to a new analysis from pollster Echelon Insights, an estimated 125.6 million Americans are expected to turn out in November’s midterm contests. Such a figure would shatter the record set in 2018’s midterms, which saw 53.4% of the eligible voting-age population cast their ballots, according to the Census Bureau.
BBC
US midterm elections: Record turnout as early voting starts in Georgia
A record number of voters turned out in the US state of Georgia on the first day of early voting, with the state the site of several key races in the November midterm elections. Almost double the number of people - 131,000 - cast their ballots than in the same...
Comments / 0