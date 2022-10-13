Read full article on original website
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
Connecticut Volleyball Poll: Darien remains No. 1 amid reshuffling in Top 10
There was some reshuffling in the Connecticut High School girls volleyball poll this week, but Darien remained in the No. 1 spot after beating defending Class LL champion Greenwich via shutout last Wednesday. Greenwich, which lost three straight after a 9-0 start, dropped six spots to No. 8. SWC power...
Maher, Boucher discuss economy in state's 26th Senate District
WILTON — The two candidates facing off for the state's 26th Senate District differ on both the state's current fiscal outlook, as well as what can be done to bolster it. Republican Toni Boucher and Democrat Ceci Maher already discussed their views on gun control and some of the fixes they would make to affordable housing laws in the state.
Broadway’s Bernadette Peters headlines Ridgefield Playhouse gala
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With three Tony Award wins, several Drama Desk honors, a Golden Globe victory, four Grammy Award nominations and four Emmy Award nods, Bernadette Peters is one of the most celebrated stars of stage, screen and music today. Throughout her...
'I don't mind more taxpayers': CT governor cites influx of new residents as proof of economic comeback
STAMFORD — As Connecticut voters prepare to decide in about three weeks whether to re-elect him to a second term, Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont reiterated at a business conference Monday many of his arguments for keeping the job — among them, his assertion that the state has rediscovered its economic vitality during his nearly four years as the state’s chief elected official.
Bristol residents asked to 'light up the city BLUE' Sunday night in support of police department
The Bristol Fire Department is asking residents to "light up the city BLUE" Sunday night after two city police officers were shot and killed, and another injured, in the line of duty last week. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed and Officer Alec Iurato, 26,...
Over 100K absentee ballot applications have been sent out in CT - and likely far more than that
Republicans and Democrats are mailing applications for absentee ballots to hundreds of thousands of Connecticut voters – taking advantage of a new law expanding the reasons that people can use mail-in voting. The new law eases restrictions for commuters including doing away with a previous requirement that they be...
UConn men's basketball to host Blue/White Night on Oct. 24 at Gampel
Fans and media covering the UConn men's basketball team will finally get a chance to watch the Huskies as they prepare for the 2022-23 season. UConn will host a Blue/White Night on Monday, Oct. 24, starting at 7 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion. The event is open to the public and free of charge, but claiming a ticket is required to attend. General public and student-specific claim links can be found here and here.
Suspect in North End burglaries arrested, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man wanted for a spate of recent North End burglaries has been arrested. Rajiv Holness, 23, was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, six counts of third-degree burglary and seven counts of second-degree criminal mischief among several warrants Monday, according to Bridgeport police. Bonds were set at a combined $150,000. Holness is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
UConn-bound Lucas Almeida of Hall shines despite extra attention
The most valuable minutes of the season for Lucas Almeida may have come against Greenwich when he started the game on the bench. Almeida was not being punished by coach Zeke Seguro but instead was left out of the starting 11 to allow him to scope out the defense before he hit the pitch.
Opinion: Artificial intelligence and its impact on health care
From our GPS to our smart TVs, smart locks, video doorbell surveillance systems, and the social media platforms we consistently follow and scroll through, artificial intelligence, or AI, has become an integral part of our daily lives. AI is the science of using technology to automate tasks traditionally performed by humans. It is transforming our homes and has a significant impact on our industry.
Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's coronavirus emergency will officially end in February, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday, nearly three years after the state's first confirmed death from the disease prompted a raft of restrictions that upended public life. The decision will have little practical impact on most people's lives,...
Iowa candidates for governor clash on abortion, education
JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear clashed on several issues, including abortion policy and school funding on Monday during their only scheduled debate before Election Day. Reynolds has asked the courts to reverse earlier decisions that halted enforcement of a 2018...
