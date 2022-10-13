Read full article on original website
Australia to investigate reports pilots trained Chinese military - minister
SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's defence minister said the military was investigating reports its former pilots were accepting training roles in China, as Britain said it could take legal action to stop its pilots being similarly recruited on national security grounds.
ffnews.com
ZEBEDEE Announces NBD – Open Source Bitcoin Initiative to Further Payments Innovation
ZEBEDEE, a leading FinTech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, today announced a new initiative that contributes open source code and products to the Bitcoin Lightning space. The new not-for-profit and completely open source initiative has already resulted in several products and code repositories that push the frontier of what’s possible to build on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
ffnews.com
JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launching Crypto-friendly Card
JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
ffnews.com
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since launching in 2012, Capital on Tap has provided over...
Editorial: Support freedom in Iran
With its apparent sale of suicide drones to Russia, Iran climbs further out on a dangerous limb. Repressive at home where it is confronted by growing popular protests over mandatory head coverings for women, Iran’s leadership is doubling down on its relationship with Russia. The turbaned leadership appears to have decided that crushing dissent and taking sides with another world-class practitioner of dissent-crushing, which also has the ability to back up Iran militarily in the always tense Middle East, is the safest route to self-preservation. Read more Blade editorials
ffnews.com
Crypto Pulse Survey: Everything you need to know about trends in crypto
It seems that everywhere you turn in the fintech world, you can’t get awayfrom the conversation around crypto. Whether it’s what token to invest in,or #buythedip, the jargon and technicalities associated with the currencycan often make it an intimidatingmarket to jump into. In this special webinar with Bitstamp,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden will deliver remarks Wednesday to announce the drawdown from the strategic reserve, senior administration officials said Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. It completes the release of 180 million barrels...
ffnews.com
Singapore-based Insurtech bolttech Secures Series B Funding
Bolttech, one of the world’s fastest-growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech’s Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.
ffnews.com
Payhawk launches Solution Partner Program and Partner APIs in response to a growing demand for integration services
Payhawk, the fast-growing spend management platform, which combines company cards, reimbursable expenses, and accounts payable in one solution, today announces the launch of the Payhawk Solution Partner Program. This completes a big month of releases for Payhawk, which released new credit card products in the US and UK at the end of September and recently recorded year-to-date revenue growth of 520%.
ffnews.com
OneConnect Launches SaaS Solution OneCosmo, Powered by Pismo, in the UAE
OneConnect Smart Technology, the leading technology-as-a-service provider and an associate of Ping An Group, has announced the launch of OneCosmo, a one-stop omni platform for all-in-one digital banking solutions, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It was jointly developed with Brazil-based tech company Pismo, one of the fastest-growing banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firms.
ffnews.com
CACEIS and Royal Bank of Canada Sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the Proposed Acquisition of RBC Investor Services Operations in Europe
Today CACEIS, the asset servicing banking group of Crédit Agricole S.A. and Santander, and Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a view for CACEIS to acquire the European asset servicing activities of RBC Investor Services and its associated Malaysian centre of excellence. This would include custody, global custody FX, fund administration, transfer agency, middle office and securities lending.
Hong Kong leader John Lee delivers his maiden policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's new leader John Lee delivered his maiden policy address annual policy address on Wednesday, mapping out his priorities for the former British colony which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
ffnews.com
Neonomics and Firi Expand Open Banking Partnership to Denmark
Firi, one of the Nordic’s largest crypto-currency exchanges has expanded into Denmark with the help of Neonomics. Neonomics has established a strong base in the country with several large customers across different industries validating the security and cost-effectiveness of open banking powered payments and data services, with the two companies working together.
ffnews.com
British Consumers Embrace Fintech to Tighten Grip on Finances as Cost of Living Rises
Plaid, an open banking network that powers digital financial experiences, has published its third annual report entitled The Fintech Effect, revealing that 84% of UK consumers are using fintech to manage their money in 2022, with broad adoption across demographic groups. The report, which examines how technology is impacting consumer financial behaviour, finds persistent mainstream fintech adoption as consumers seek to get a tighter grip on their finances against the backdrop of the cost of living crisis.
ffnews.com
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
ffnews.com
Egypt’s Mass eCommerce Solution, Kenzz, Raises $3.5 Million in Seed Fund
Kenzz, the mass eCommerce solution bringing reliable online shopping to the mass market in Egypt and MENA, announces it has completed a US$3.5 million seed fund raise. The funding round was led by Outliers Venture Capital – a venture capital fund backing early-stage outlier founders in the US & MENA; HOF Capital – the global technology investment firm, Foundation Ventures, Samurai Incubate, and other investors – including angels. Proceeds will be used to continue to recruit leading talent; grow product categories and assemble a wide variety of products to meet different consumer segments’ preferences and tastes; to invest in technology; and shortly launch its new app.
ffnews.com
Trulioo Expands Digital Identity Verification Across Latin America
Trulioo, a leading global identity verification company, has updated its coverage across Latin America, expanding access to the Dominican Republic and Uruguay and significantly strengthening data sources in Colombia and Mexico. Those additions bolster the company’s ability to serve customers streamlining operations in Latin America or entering the region.
ffnews.com
Global Processing Services and Featurespace Announce New Partnership to Bring a Powerful Issuer Payments Fraud Detection Platform to the Market
Global Processing Services (“GPS”), a leading global payments technology platform, today announced it is partnering with Featurespace, the world’s leading provider of adaptive behavioural analytics for fraud detection and risk management, to create a market leading issuer processing fraud mitigation solution. GPS will incorporate Featurespace’s industry leading...
ffnews.com
Wio Bank Announces Partnership With Stripe to Empower UAE SMEs
Wio Bank PJSC, the region’s first platform bank, has announced a partnership with Stripe, a financial infrastructure platform for businesses, which will enable SMEs in the UAE to access the power of e-commerce faster and more easily and conveniently. Through this partnership, Wio Business, the first digital banking application...
ffnews.com
Banks Look to Risk Orchestration Technology to Combat Rising Threat of Fraud
The research by global data and analytics company, LexisNexis® Risk Solutions highlighted a concern that criminals are outpacing efforts to protect banks and their customers. A third (30%) of financial services organisations believe anti-fraud and financial crime systems aren’t developing fast enough to keep up with criminal techniques, whilst a similar number (32%) think fraudsters are spending more time targeting victims.
