ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Tazewell, TN

Comments / 2

Related
WBIR

Family says justice was not served as Kevin Roberts' killer is sentenced to 4 years in prison

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green sentenced Raiquan Stapleton to four years in prison for the death of Kevin Roberts on Monday. Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of only negligent homicide, a Class E felony. The maximum sentence, in this case, is four years in prison.
KNOXVILLE, TN
buckinghamshirelive.com

Woman drove at man multiple times and knocked him over in Amersham

A woman has been sentenced for multiple offences in Amersham - including driving at a man and knocking him over. On Thursday (October 13), Madeleine Coops, of High Street, Great Missenden, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment without violence. In Chiltern Road...
KINGSPORT, TN
WBIR

KPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, hiding in crawl space

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 35-year-old was arrested after police found over 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in his car, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Friday, Oct. 14, KPD officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street....
KNOXVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation

STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
STEARNS, KY
wvlt.tv

Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Kentucky Man Arrested After Body Found by Law Enforcement

A manslaughter investigation led to the arrest of a man from South Kentucky Today. On September 18, McCreary County Sheriff’s office officials discovered a body in a wooded area behind a church following a complaint of a bad smell in the area. 32-year-old Justin C. Musgrove of Stearns was identified as the body.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
WBIR

KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy