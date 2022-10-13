Read full article on original website
Related
Family says justice was not served as Kevin Roberts' killer is sentenced to 4 years in prison
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green sentenced Raiquan Stapleton to four years in prison for the death of Kevin Roberts on Monday. Stapleton was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, but a jury found him guilty of only negligent homicide, a Class E felony. The maximum sentence, in this case, is four years in prison.
Man pleads guilty in 2021 Sevier County cocaine trafficking
A new plea agreement has been reached in an East Tennessee cocaine case involving half a dozen people, the arrests were made over a year ago.
Greene Co. boy accused of killing brother, grandmother with hammer to be tried as adult
A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his little brother and grandmother with a hammer in April will be tried as an adult, according to an Oct. 11 Greene County Juvenile Court order.
Trial reset for Hawkins County man accused of killing baby
A murder trial originally slated for Oct. 17, 2022, has been pushed back to Feb. 13, 2023, according to Hawkins County officials.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Woman drove at man multiple times and knocked him over in Amersham
A woman has been sentenced for multiple offences in Amersham - including driving at a man and knocking him over. On Thursday (October 13), Madeleine Coops, of High Street, Great Missenden, pleaded guilty to one count each of assault by beating, criminal damage and harassment without violence. In Chiltern Road...
q95fm.net
A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service
Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
WATE
Gun, heroin recovered from convicted felon in traffic stop-turned-foot chase, Knoxville Police says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 35-year-old Knoxville man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop that progressed to a foot chase by the Knoxville Police Department’s East District and K-9 officers Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported from the incident. KPD shared some details about the incident...
KPD: Man arrested after evading arrest, hiding in crawl space
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 35-year-old was arrested after police found over 21 grams of suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia and ammo in his car, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Friday, Oct. 14, KPD officers attempted to stop a car with a non-functioning brake light on Olive Street....
clayconews.com
Foul Odor Complaints result in Discovery of Deceased Stearns, Kentucky Resident & Arrest of Pine Knot Suspect in McCreary County Missing Person Investigation
STEARNS, KY (October 14, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M. KSP Post 11, London was contacted by the McCreary County Sheriff's Office after they discovered the body of a deseased person. The body of Justin C. Musgrove,...
wvlt.tv
Have you seen these shoplifting suspects?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three people are accused of stealing around $1,000 worth of merchandise from Nike Unite in Turkey Creek. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers asked for the public’s help in identifying one more suspect after tips led found the other two accused. The suspects caused several hundred...
q95fm.net
Kentucky Man Arrested After Body Found by Law Enforcement
A manslaughter investigation led to the arrest of a man from South Kentucky Today. On September 18, McCreary County Sheriff’s office officials discovered a body in a wooded area behind a church following a complaint of a bad smell in the area. 32-year-old Justin C. Musgrove of Stearns was identified as the body.
indherald.com
Interrupting the drug flow: How the DEA went to battle against popular Oneida clinic
A Kentucky pharmacist named John Simkins was one of the first to alert federal authorities to what he considered a suspicious flow of prescription painkillers from a small medical clinic in Oneida. Simkins owned the since-closed Somerset Pharmacy. Located in Somerset’s historic downtown area, it was Pulaski County’s oldest pharmacy,...
KPD: One dead, two hospitalized after shooting at nightclub
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police said one person is dead and two others hospitalized after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. KPD said officers responded to shots fired around 2:30 a.m. at the El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway. When officers arrived, they found two gunshot victims in the parking lot.
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he helped rescue
A Blount County Sheriff's Office Deputy has a new K-9 friend keeping him and his family company.
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
Sheriff, DA say fight against fentanyl an uphill battle, gangs play major role
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Perhaps the most alarming thing when an assistant prosecutor with the Second Judicial District told his boss three people in Kingsport had died of drug overdoses in one night was this: District Attorney Barry Staubus wasn’t even that alarmed. The longtime prosecutor’s lack of surprise is down to one thing: fentanyl, […]
Recovering addict finds new start with help from Campbell County center
Housing for the homeless is a critical need in East Tennessee and for those who have overcome addictions, the need is even greater.
KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
wymt.com
Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
Two accused of selling crack cocaine out of Knoxville apartment
Two men are facing charges after a Knoxville Police Department investigation found an apartment was allegedly being used to distribute crack cocaine, according to KPD.
Comments / 2