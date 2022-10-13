Read full article on original website
New York Governor Makes Major Faux Pas Over Weekend
It is very hard to be a politician. You always have to be on and be very careful about what you say because you don't want to turn one side against you. Well, it looks like Kathy Hochul was pandering to the large New York City crowd over the weekend. She issued a statement on Twitter that most of know is false. She should have known it was false too since she is from Western New York.
Cancelled: No More Eating Alaskan Snow Or King Crabs In New York State?
First lobsters, now this. If you're a New Yorker who loves seafood, especially Alaskan snow or red king crabs, I've got some bad news for you. Alaska has cancelled its snow and red king crab seasons. Not that long ago, lobster lovers got word that the crustacean was also cancelled, of sorts.
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
16 Top Butcher Shops and Smokehouses in Upstate New York
Speaking from personal experience, I love an old-fashioned butcher shop. My father owned a little neighborhood butcher shop and deli in the 1950s and 1960s in my small hometown in Delaware County. When I was a kid I remember he would work all through the night preparing the steaks, chops, and other meat items for his customers for the week.
5 Reasons To Consider A Firehall For Your Wedding In New York
When you're planning a wedding, there are hundreds of things to consider. One of the biggest that people struggle with is where it's actually going to be. It's a stressful time. But it shouldn't be. You're planning a celebration. If you're just starting to plan for your wedding now, one...
Woman’s Unbelievable Fit Over Dog on New York Flight
Well, she ended up getting kicked off the flight, and rightfully so. She whipped a bottle at another passenger. Was screaming and swearing at the flight attendants. ...all over A DOG. Her own dog to be exact. A flight headed to New York had a woman who was sitting down...
